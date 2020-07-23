Paulina Porizkova wears & # 39; nothing but 20-year-old bikini bottoms & # 39; in a new photo: & # 39; It's time for one of us to retire! & # 39;

Paulina Porizkova shows an old swimsuit.

As part of a series called "Wednesday Wearables," the 55-year-old model took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, without makeup, simply rocking a pair of bikini bottoms from two decades ago.

"#Wednesdaywearables gifts: nothing but 20-year-old bikini bottoms," the snapshot captioned Wednesday. "It's supposed to be tan because I hate bikini lines, but it never worked that well. I still liked it because the material dries so quickly."

Porizkova added that she thought the swimsuit "was indestructible" until she noticed "black, tar-like marks" that appeared on her hips and shoulders.

"I couldn't solve it for a while, until today, eureka! It's the black tint that comes off," he noted before joking, "It's time for one of us to retire!"

Porizkova concluded her post by thanking her social media followers and asking for prayers for her best friend and goddaughter.

"#tanthrubikini #timetoretire #betweenjloandbettywhite #wednesdaywearables THANK YOU TO ALL THE LOVELY INSTAFRIENDS FOR THE SUPPORT AND LOVE," she wrote. "Let's send little prayers of light to my best friend tracy @tracyrapp and my goddaughter @sarah_rapp and Mimi Rochelle. ❤️❤️"

Porizkova's social media fans quickly commented on the post, including Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Haley Kalil, who wrote, "How are you this perfect?" Along with a red heart emoji.

Another person wrote: "You are so beautiful with the most incredible body … you are a good wine that continues to improve …"

"You are so beautiful, for more than one reason. Thank you so much for being such an amazing inspiration to all of us," said another person.

Porizkova is known for being open with her fans. Earlier this month, she said she is unhappy with the way she looks as she ages and how she is trying to overcome those feelings.

"This is what 55 looks like, on a good day … Just out of bed. I slept well (for a change) after a beautiful weekend on July 4," she wrote alongside a selfie without makeup.

She continued: "But also waking up to sad and tragic news of the pandemic: a reminder that happiness is a butterfly, it's just a perfect moment in time and, like everything else, it happens. Disturbing and comforting at the same time, Nothing good lasts, but it doesn't do anything bad … "

After acknowledging the troubling spikes in reported coronavirus cases, Porizkova teased herself by adding a few hashtags: "#fiftyfiveandcounting #betweenjloandbettywhite #nofilters #nofillers #nobotox YET!"

She went on to explain that her good looking supermodel isn't always enough for her.

"(By the way), posting this photo because I'm super insecure about my appearance, I'm not proud of it! I may have body dysmorphia in the opposite direction: believing I look much better than I actually do," admitted Porizkova .

"I'm so used to looking to the side in the photos that this older me looking back surprises me. By posting unchanged, I'm really trying to accept my aging. I imagine if I get the real me out there, I'll get used to being older, eventually. "

In addition, he added: "It is also worth mentioning, to fix the impending gills, smile."

Porizkova has also previously taken to social media to share cheeky selfies with her fans.

In May, the model shared a photo without makeup with her followers, revealing that this is "what I really look like" in the morning. And in January, he turned to social media to post a snapshot of the "true self."

