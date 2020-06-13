Pay 0 interests until 2021

* Editorial note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyzes, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and the credit card issuer may not have reviewed, approved or endorsed it. This site can be compensated through a credit card issuer association.

Banks now offer incredibly long periods of 0% APR Intro interest. If you have a balance on a high-interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it's time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts hand-selected the cards below because of their long 0% introductory APR interest offers.

Compare these cards and find out which one is the best for you.

Contents 1 Find out® chrome 1.1 Highlight

Find out® chrome 2 Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited® 3 Chase Freedom Unlimited® 3.1 Highlight

Chase Freedom Unlimited® 4 Find out® Refund of money 4.1 Highlight

Find out® Refund of money Find out® chrome If you like 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for more than one yearWith no annual fee, no overseas transaction fees, no limit fee, and a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you want! Cardholders earn a 0% introductory APR for 14 months on both purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% – 22.99% variable. With the Discover it® chrome credit card, you can get a 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants with up to $ 1,000 in combined purchases every quarter. Plus, get an unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases, automatically. Rewards can be redeemed at any time and never expire. Cardholders can choose to credit their cash back rewards to their account, donate them to a charity of their choice, or pay for items from select online retailers. As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match any cash back you earned at the end of your first year of card membership. In addition to the myriad of cash back opportunities, this credit card also offers a free FICO® credit score on monthly statements, online, and on the Discover mobile app. Cardholders will also not be held liable for fraud on unauthorized purchases.

Near

Near Advertiser Disclosure Introductory APR

0% for 14 months on purchases and balance transfers *

Rewards rate

Get a 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants with up to $ 1,000 in combined purchases every quarter. Plus, get an unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases, automatically.

APR in progress

11.99% – 22.99% Variable * Highlight INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match. Discover will automatically match any refund you have earned at the end of your first year! There are no minimum expenses or maximum rewards. Just a dollar for dollar match.

Get a 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants with up to $ 1,000 in combined purchases every quarter. Plus, get an unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases, automatically.

Redeem your refund for any amount, at any time. Cash rewards never expire.

100% American customer service. Get your free credit score card with your FICO® credit score, number of recent inquiries, and more.

Receive an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of the thousands of obscure websites. * Activate it for free.

No annual fee.

See rates and fees See additional details to Discover it® chrome More information Back to article

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply now on Chase's secure site Nominal 4/5 stars of our editorial team Click on the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your classification: 3.7 / 5.0 of 100 Evaluations (100)







Show details The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is one of the best low-interest cards on the market, as it comes with generous cash rewards. You can use that refund to pay off debt faster, an excellent combination when paying for a large purchase on your card. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases. Without a doubt, the standout feature that sets it apart from other low-interest offers is the rich cash rewards. Get an unlimited 1.5% refund on all purchases. This is an attractive offer, with a long introductory 0% APR period. The cash back offered by this card gives you an extra boost and can help you reach your financial goals faster.

Near

Near Advertiser Disclosure Chase Freedom Unlimited® Nominal 4/5 stars of our editorial team Click on the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your classification: 3.7 / 5.0 of 100 Evaluations (100)







Introductory APR

0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases

Bonus when registering

$ 150 bonus after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening.

Regular APR

14.99% to 23.74% variable Highlight Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online

Earn a $ 150 bonus after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening.

Get an unlimited 1.5% refund on all purchases.

0% introductory APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases, then a variable APR of 14.99 – 23.74%. No annual fee

There is no minimum to redeem for refund

Cash back rewards do not expire while your account is open See additional details for Chase Freedom Unlimited® More information Back to article

Find out® Refund of money When it comes to cash back credit cards, Discover it® Cash Back is in a league of its own. Get 5% cash back on daily purchases at different locations each quarter, such as supermarkets, restaurants, gas stations, select carpooling, and online purchases, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate it. Plus, get an unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases, automatically. Then Discover will automatically match any refund you earned at the end of your first year! There are no minimum expenses or maximum rewards. Just a dollar for dollar match. That means if you earn $ 300 in cash in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash for the year $ 600! Log into your Discover account every quarter to activate the 5% cashback bonus. Popular expense categories include gas stations, wholesale clubs, supermarkets, restaurants, and Amazon.com. With your first year sign-up bonus, take home an incredible 10% cash back on category expenses. Finance purchases with 0% introductory APR for 14 months, 11.99% – 22.99% Variable after that. Get all of this for a $ 0 annual fee.

Near

Near Advertiser Disclosure 0% introductory APR

0% for 14 months on purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% – 22.99% variable.

Rewards

Get 5% cash back on daily purchases at different locations each quarter, such as supermarkets, restaurants, gas stations, select carpooling, and online purchases, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate it. Plus, get an unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases, automatically. * *

Cashback Match ™

Get a dollar-for-dollar match of all the cash back you earned at the end of your first year, automatically * Highlight INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match. Discover will automatically match any refund you have earned at the end of your first year! There are no minimum expenses or maximum rewards. Just a dollar for dollar match.

Get 5% cash back on daily purchases at different locations each quarter, such as supermarkets, restaurants, gas stations, select carpooling and online purchases, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate it.

Plus, get an unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases, automatically.

Redeem cash in any amount, at any time. Rewards never expire. Use your rewards on Amazon.com payment.

Receive an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of the thousands of obscure websites. * Activate it for free.

No annual fee.

See rates and fees See additional details to Discover it® Refund of money More information Back to article

Apply for one of these 0% introductory APR cards now and say goodbye to high monthly interest charges!