Pay 0 interests until 2021

* Editorial note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyzes, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and the credit card issuer may not have reviewed, approved or endorsed it. This site can be compensated through a credit card issuer association.
Banks now offer incredibly long periods of 0% APR Intro interest. If you have a balance on a high-interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it's time to switch cards and save money.
Our credit card experts hand-selected the cards below because of their long 0% introductory APR interest offers.
Compare these cards and find out which one is the best for you.
Contents
Find out® Refund of money
When it comes to cash back credit cards, Discover it® Cash Back is in a league of its own. Get 5% cash back on daily purchases at different locations each quarter, such as supermarkets, restaurants, gas stations, select carpooling, and online purchases, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate it. Plus, get an unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases, automatically. Then Discover will automatically match any refund you earned at the end of your first year! There are no minimum expenses or maximum rewards. Just a dollar for dollar match. That means if you earn $ 300 in cash in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash for the year $ 600! Log into your Discover account every quarter to activate the 5% cashback bonus. Popular expense categories include gas stations, wholesale clubs, supermarkets, restaurants, and Amazon.com. With your first year sign-up bonus, take home an incredible 10% cash back on category expenses. Finance purchases with 0% introductory APR for 14 months, 11.99% – 22.99% Variable after that. Get all of this for a $ 0 annual fee.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is one of the best low-interest cards on the market, as it comes with generous cash rewards. You can use that refund to pay off debt faster, an excellent combination when paying for a large purchase on your card. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases. Without a doubt, the standout feature that sets it apart from other low-interest offers is the rich cash rewards. Get an unlimited 1.5% refund on all purchases. This is an attractive offer, with a long introductory 0% APR period. The cash back offered by this card gives you an extra boost and can help you reach your financial goals faster.
Find out® chrome
If you like 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for more than one yearWith no annual fee, no overseas transaction fees, no limit fee, and with a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you want! Cardholders earn 0% introductory APR for 14 months on purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% – 22.99% variable. With the Discover it® chrome credit card, you can get a 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants with up to $ 1,000 in combined purchases every quarter. Plus, get an unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases, automatically. Rewards can be redeemed at any time and never expire. Cardholders can choose to credit their cash back rewards to their account, donate them to a charity of their choice, or pay for items from select online retailers. As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match any cash back you earned at the end of your first year of card membership. In addition to the myriad of cash back opportunities, this credit card also offers a free FICO® credit score on monthly statements, online, and on the Discover mobile app. Cardholders will also not be held liable for fraud on unauthorized purchases.
Apply for one of these 0% introductory APR cards now and say goodbye to high monthly interest charges!