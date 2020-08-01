"Peaceful protests" cause new lows in media misconduct

‘Protesters in California” ABC News tweeted about an incident in Oakland, "he set fire to a court, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified."

If you had presented that phrase to your ninth grade teacher, she might have pulled out her red pen and asked, "How does a peaceful demonstration escalate?" However, this sentence was not written by a ninth grade student, but by an adult, a professional journalist.

It was not an accident.

Any "peaceful demonstration" capable of "stepping up" to set fire to a courthouse, damage a police station, and assault the police was never really "peaceful" in the first place.

As Post contributor Roger Kimball wrote, "the overriding criterion for choosing which narrative to connect" is which "will do the most damage to Donald Trump and the Republican outlook in the November election." The narrative that serves that purpose is that the protests that erupted after George Floyd's death on May 25 are peaceful, and many protesters' demands to "underfund" the police are reasonable.

The media describes it as peaceful urban conflagrations that have continued for more than 60 days in cities like Oakland, Portland and Seattle. Fires in federal buildings should be ignored or characterized, blinding lasers targeted, and firearm pistols being fired at law enforcement officials, as, in the words of House House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, "a myth."

In that spirit, committee members who questioned Attorney General William Barr rejected his invitation to condemn violent attacks on federal courts and to support attempts by federal law enforcement to defend them.

The main journalistic organizations seem disinterested in knowing who are the violent protesters, mostly white and dressed in masks, or if they are part of an organized antifa network.

Interestingly, journalists sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement seem bewildered or gleefully unaware of the sharp rise in post-May 25 killings in cities ranging from New York to Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Denver and Los Angeles.

It is the fastest increase in murder rates since the late 1960s.

Democrats and journalists have struggled to explain the increase. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a newcomer to "Les Mis", suspects that parents are stealing to feed their children. The New York Times accuses the summer heat waves.

They resist the obvious explanation: less vigilance, more lighter punishments, and delegitimization of law enforcement produces a more violent crime. Almost all of the additional victims, including children, are minorities in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Obviously, some black lives don't matter much.

Rampant crime is not a story that most journalists want to touch on. Falling into the same category is the continuing crumbling of Russia's collusive deception. Robert Mueller and his report last year made the theory that the President was in league with Russia "inoperative" (to borrow a word from the Watergate era).

Now comes information that former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden were aware of the FBI spying on Trump and his campaign, allegedly justified by the Steele memorandum funded by the Clinton campaign. Now it turns out that the alleged Russia expert, who was Steele's primary source, was a biblical DC-based operative connected to the Brookings Institution.

Therefore, the media that failed to produce enough Russian collusion stories suddenly have no interest in the subject now that their conspiracy theory has been debunked. Obviously, they have no interest in the Obama administration's violation of US standards of refraining from using intelligence and legal agencies against political opponents and accepting the election results.

That is "voluntary blindness" and "deliberately ignoring the facts," says law professor Jonathan Turley. In the process of exaggerating Trump's deviations from the rules and ignoring those of Trump's opponents, much of the media is doing a good job of tearing down US rules, a case, perhaps, of intensifying peaceful protests.