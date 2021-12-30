The Peacemaker is a new TV series coming out this year, and it’s already creating some buzz. Peacemaker is a spin-off of the 2021 Suicide Game Movie. The series will be based on Peacemaker by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette. This upcoming series has become the talk of the town, so stay tuned to know what’s going on.

When is the Peacemaker series coming?

The series would be coming on January 13, 2022, on the streaming service HBO Max. The filming of Peacemaker took place in Vancouver, Canada, between January to July 2021. So, stay connected to not miss the latest updates.

What will this Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker bring?

The Peacemaker will be bringing John Cena on the screens. He will play Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker. The Peacemaker movie spin-off has been announced and James Gunn will be producing! According to Deadline, “the project centers on John (not sure if this is the hero or villain yet), a young man who comes into possession of a suit that gives him extraordinary powers, turning him into the Peacemaker – a vigilante whose mission is to end violence by any means necessary.” All in all, as the name suggests Christopher believes that he is on an expedition to eliminate evil and bring peace. This belief leads him on various missions killing people all around hence, realizing what he’s made for. For the time being, go watch out for the trailer on Youtube to get a glimpse of what’s coming ahead.

Who is starring in Peacemaker?

John Cena will be reprising his role for Peacemaker, who first appeared on Suicide Squad in 2021. Other than him we will see:

Steve Agee as John Economos[4]

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo[5]

Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith[6]

Jennifer Holland as Agent Emilia Harcourt[6]

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante[7]

Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn[8]

The series has been written and created by no other than James Gunn, the icon behind famous movies and series like Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), its sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and The Suicide Squad (2021).

yeah i have feelings… and right now im feeling pretty f#cking excited about this #Peacemaker trailer. january 13 can't come soon enough, right @hbomax? pic.twitter.com/jcL6j8zmVE — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) December 3, 2021

How is John Cena feeling about his all-new comeback in Peacemaker?

John is too excited for the series and said, “I think Peacemaker is a character that can really resonate with fans. He’s someone who stands up for what he believes in, no matter the cost. And I’m excited to see how James’ vision of the character differs from mine.” Cena is extremely excited for his upcoming series which can be seen when he told the press, “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie.” And as all the cast is thrilled for this, the viewers also cannot hold their breaths any longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

How many episodes will be there?

The Peacemaker series will be having 8 episodes in total. Out of which names of the first three have been disclosed. They are:

“A Whole New Whirled”

“Best Friends Never”

“Better Goff Dead”

Names of the other five will be announced soon. Keep up with the blog so you don’t miss any updates.

What is the cast saying about the Peacemaker comeback?

James Gunn talked to the press about the upcoming series and said, “I am excited to bring Peacemaker into my own unique vision of the Suicide Squad world.” He continued, “My goal is for Peacemaker fans to enjoy this new series as an alternative Peacemaker story that takes place within the DC Universe. I hope they will embrace it as we do here at Gunpowder & Sky.” He even told the press that, “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,”

What can we expect from this?

It looks like Peacemaker could be one of the most anticipated shows of 2022. With its mix of action, drama, and suspense, it’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. With Peacemaker being a superhero show, you bet your bottom dollar that there will be some epic cameos. With big names like John Cena and Steve Agee already attached to the movie, Peacemaker is sure to have some star power! We’ll just have to wait for an official confirmation on who else will make it into the Peacemaker Suicide Game spin-off. Be sure to mark down January 13th on your calendar so you don’t miss out!