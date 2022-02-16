We all know that superheroes are a necessary part of our lives. They inspire us to be the best that we can be, and they promote peace and justice throughout the world. This is never more evident than with Peacemaker Episode 7, which was just released this week.

Peacemaker’s Helmets has a tracker

The newest DCEU TV show, Peacemaker has revealed an interesting detail about one of their helmets. However, this revelation creates a plot hole for The Suicide Squad!

In Peacemaker episode 7, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around,” the Peacemaker revealed that the helmet that White Dragon made for him is filled with trackers so he can keep tabs on where it’s going in real-time. When JohnEconomos asks how White Dragon and his crew of white supremacists found them, Peacemaker appears to remember that the helmets have trackers in them. He removes one off his head so it can be tied up by a raccoon.

Peacemaker’s Helmets created a Plot Hole for Suicide Squad

The trackers present in Peacemaker’s Helmets created a Plot Hole for Suicide Squad. If only the helmets had trackers! When Peacemaker was in Corto Maltese together with the members of The Suicide Squad; it would have been easy for White Dragon to locate his location and about the clandestine mission. If White Dragon had used that information, then ARGUS would not have allowed the Peacemaker to take the helmet with him. An international incident could’ve resulted in all sorts of consequences for both parties.

While it creates an inconsistency in The Suicide Squad, the trackers make sense for the Peacemaker series. White Dragon is a man who knows his son means everything to him, so he put trackers in all of the equipment and helmets for when they go outside.

When is episode 8 coming up?

The eighth episode of Peacemaker is titled “It’s Cow or Never” which is going to release on February 17, 2022. The episode is written and directed by James Gunn.

Who is in the cast of Peacemaker?

The series stars John Cena as Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker. It also has Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Robert Patrick as August “Auggie” Smith aka White Dragon are also onboard of Peacemaker series.

episode 7 of #peacemaker might leave you a little speechless. oh, and it's streaming right now pic.twitter.com/pRY187CNGt — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) February 10, 2022

What is the cast saying?

John Cena said I am excited to be a part of Peacemaker. It is a great show with an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. Danielle Brooks said This project has been so much fun from the beginning. The cast and crew are like family and I’m grateful to be a part of it all. Freddie Stroma said, “Adrian Chase is one of my favourite comic book characters, and being able to play him is a dream come true. James Gunn has done an incredible job creating this world and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Chukwudi Iwuji said, “Clemson Murn is such an interesting character with his own moral compass. It’s been great to explore his backstory and see how he becomes Peacemaker.”

Why you should watch Peacemaker?

The Peacemaker series is a great example of how superheroes can promote peace. The peacemaker’s mission is to prevent international incidents from happening, and he does so through negotiation and understanding. While the show has its action moments, they are not the focus of the story.

You should watch Peacemaker because it provides a different perspective on superheroes than what is typically seen in movies and television shows. The peacemaker is not interested in violence or revenge; his goal is to help people communicate with each other and resolve conflicts without resorting to force. Superheroes can inspire us to be better people, and they can remind us that peace is always possible if we’re willing to try. And that’s what Peacemaker reminds! Be sure to check out Episode eight soon! Till then enjoy watching previous episodes.