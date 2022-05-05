In an exclusive sneak peek, Peacock has released the first looks for Rutherford Falls’ highly anticipated second season! The small town in upstate New York is coming back with all-new drama and intrigue. This season, the town is rocked by a series of murders that have locals on edge. Keep reading to see some of the stunning photos from the set of Rutherford Falls!

The plotline of the Rutherford Falls’ Season 2

The Rutherford Falls’ Season 2 has been kept tightly under wraps but Peacock has shared a few tantalizing details. The season will focus on the town’s struggle to recover from the murders that have left everyone shaken.

In addition, there will be a number of new characters introduced, including a mysterious stranger who comes to town. With so much excitement surrounding the upcoming season, Peacock has released a series of exclusive photos from the set.

The photos offer a first look at some of the new sets and locations that will be featured in the season. One photo shows the town’s square, which is decorated with flowers and ribbons in honor of the victims of the murders. Another photo shows a group of women gathered together, presumably to discuss the town’s recent troubles.

Characters in the Rutherford Falls’ Season 2

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Jesse Leigh as Bobbie Yang

Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford

Michael Greyeyes as Terry Thomas

Jana Schmieding as Reagan Wells

Dustin Milligan as Josh Carter

Dana L. Wilson as Deirdre Chisenhall

Beth Stelling as Ms. Fish

Julia Jones as Sally

Bobby Wilson as Wayne

Mimi Gianopulos as Kaitlyn

Benjamin Koldyke as Duz Rutherford

Geraldine Keams as Rayanne

Adam Farabee as Charlie Cromwell

Devery Jacobs as Jess Wells

Paul F. Tompkins as Professor Tobias James Kaufman

Monica Padman as Melanie

Bill Glass as Frank

Nancy Berggren as Aunt Joan

Season 2 Photos Showcase Quirky Antics as well as a Costume Event in Rutherford Falls

Rutherford Falls season two with new photos of the cast! The Peacock original series was created by Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas.

The comedy series follows the residents of a small town as they grapple with the news that their cherished historical statue of local hero and founder, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms), needs to be removed after a long-awaited reevaluation reveals that it is an offensive depiction of a Native American.

The series also stars Jana Schmieding as Reagan Wells, Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford, Michael Greyeyes as Terry Thomas, Jesse Leigh as Darren, and Emy Aneke as Marcy. The new photos offer a first look at season two of the series, which will see the return of fan-favorite characters and some new faces. Peacock has also released a synopsis for the upcoming season, which you can check out below.

In season two, the citizens of Rutherford Falls grapple with what it means to preserve their history in the wake of national changes brought on by the removal of their town’s Founder statue.

The future success of the Rutherford Falls’ Season 2

The Rutherford Falls' Season 2 premiere is in your hands! Peacock unveiled the first look at season two of Rutherford Falls with a series of photos featuring the cast. The comedy, created by Sierra Teller Ornelas and Michael Schur, will return for its second season on Peacock with new episodes. Also, the fans of Rutherford Falls' Season 2 will be excited to see what happens next for the residents of Rutherford Falls.

Likewise, the show’s central character is Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms), the fourth-generation caretaker of the town’s founder status.

When the statue is removed from its pedestal, Nathan must grapple with what it means to preserve history in the face of change.