Peaks of gun violence across the United States amid a police crisis

His 22-year-old mother, herself grazed by a bullet fired in the shooting, took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"As a parent alongside other parents here on this podium, I am fighting to make sense of the reckless gun violence that continues to take our young people's lives," Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said Monday.
Over the weekend, more than 60 people were shot, 14 of them fatally, in 49 shooting incidents in Windy City alone.
Gunshots, murder rates skyrocket from coast to coast
In Milwaukee, homicides have increased 95% to 82 so far this year, according to police.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York police are sending hundreds more officers by car and on foot to the streets this summer to deal with gun violence.
"We will not go back to the old days when there was so much violence in the city, nor will we go back to the bad old days where the police were done the wrong way and, in many cases, the police and the community could never connect and find that respect. mutual, "de Blasio told reporters last week.
"More people are not in jail," New York Police Department Chief Terence Monahan told CNN. "The island of Rikers (jail) in New York is empty. Among Covid, among the bail reform, the protests caused rancor towards the police, who took us out of the neighborhoods that needed us the most."
The New York Police Department said 272 uniformed officers requested his removal between May 25 and June 23, which Police Charity Association President Pat Lynch attributed to the police officers who were at his "breaking point" during an anti-police climate. Last year, 183 officers had applied for retirement during that period.
"We all ask the same question: how can we continue to do our work in this environment?" Lynch said in a statement.
Christopher Herrmann, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former New York Police Department analyst who focused on gun violence, said the weekly increases in homicides and shootings in New York were unprecedented.
New York Police vehicles dumped with bottles and other debris
Herrmann said the numbers were due to people beginning to emerge after months of orders to stay home with the coronavirus plus warmer weather, when gun violence in big cities tends to increase by as much as 30%.
Police discovered several worn casings and two bullets fired at the scene, but no injuries were reported.
When officers tried to disperse some 500 people gathered nearby, some of the crowd began throwing bottles and other debris, police said.
No arrests were made. The crowd dispersed about two and a half hours after the initial police response.
Homicide rates decreased in April and May before starting to rise, according to a report
"Homicides depend on relatively vibrant patterns of activity: lots of people on the street," Richard Rosenfeld of the University of Missouri-St. Professor Louis and co-author of the report told the philanthropy newsletter. "When the streets are empty, the opportunities for all kinds of street crime diminish."
The researchers found that homicides in this year's major cities were on the rise even before the pandemic.
But like him The country continues to open, the report warned, the number of homicides will likely increase at a higher overall rate by 2020.
"We are deeply concerned that in the coming months we may see more violence in the future," Thomas Abt, a member of the Criminal Justice Council and another author of the report, told CNN.
Abt said there appeared to be a connection between "the legitimacy of the state, specifically law enforcement" and levels of violence.
"As legitimacy declines, people in these communities simply do not use the criminal justice system to mediate conflict and instead resort to violence," it said in the bulletin.
"We saw a significant increase in homicides after the riots in Ferguson, Baltimore, Chicago and elsewhere. We may face the same thing in the wake of the George Floyd protests."
Pastor comforts injured mother after child is shot deadly
Shooting incidents increased 45%, from 942 in 2019 to 1,364 as of Sunday.
The police superintendent urged residents to contact investigators with any information about the more than five dozen people who were hit by gunfire last weekend.
"For the sake of the Chicago children, please come," Brown said Sunday.
Pastor Donovan Price, an advocate for the victim who arrives at the shooting site minutes after they were reported, tweeted Sunday that he was covered in blood after comforting the injured mother whose young son was fatally shot in the car.
"I just want to sit on the side of the sidewalk, shake my head and cry," he told WBBM.
"If you are not angry. If you are not outraged. If you are not heartbroken about this, then why will you be heartbroken? And do you have a heart?"
CNN's Laura Dolan contributed to this report.