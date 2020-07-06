Peaks of gun violence across the United States amid a police crisis

His 22-year-old mother, herself grazed by a bullet fired in the shooting, took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"As a parent alongside other parents here on this podium, I am fighting to make sense of the reckless gun violence that continues to take our young people's lives," Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said Monday.

Over the weekend, more than 60 people were shot, 14 of them fatally, in 49 shooting incidents in Windy City alone.

Chicago is among several of the top cities in the United States that have seen a huge increase in shootings and homicides so far this year. The increase in armed violence comes at a time when the heat increases, literally and figuratively, on the streets, as cities reopen during a pandemic and massive protests against police brutality have led to police reforms and budget cuts.

Gunshots, murder rates skyrocket from coast to coast

In Philadelphia over the past weekend, seven people were shot within three hours, according to CNN affiliate KYW-TV. One person died and two others were seriously injured.

Philadelphia shooting incidents increased 57% from last year, the station reported, citing police records. Homicides, in 201 as of Monday, increased 24%

In Milwaukee, homicides have increased 95% to 82 so far this year, according to police.

New York City has seen a 44% increase in shootings this year to 511, from 355 during the same period in 2019, according to New York Police. There have been 176 murders, 23% more than last year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York police are sending hundreds more officers by car and on foot to the streets this summer to deal with gun violence.

"We will not go back to the old days when there was so much violence in the city, nor will we go back to the bad old days where the police were done the wrong way and, in many cases, the police and the community could never connect and find that respect. mutual, "de Blasio told reporters last week.

Police attribute the increase in gun violence to a combination of the early release of people from jail during the pandemic, the effects of the new state bail reform law, and other factors.

"More people are not in jail," New York Police Department Chief Terence Monahan told CNN. "The island of Rikers (jail) in New York is empty. Among Covid, among the bail reform, the protests caused rancor towards the police, who took us out of the neighborhoods that needed us the most."

Earlier this month, the New York Police Department dissolved its crime unit, approximately 600 plainclothes officers whose aggressive tactics in fighting violent crime were often the subject of controversy.

The New York Police Department said 272 uniformed officers requested his removal between May 25 and June 23, which Police Charity Association President Pat Lynch attributed to the police officers who were at his "breaking point" during an anti-police climate. Last year, 183 officers had applied for retirement during that period.

"We all ask the same question: how can we continue to do our work in this environment?" Lynch said in a statement.

Christopher Herrmann, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former New York Police Department analyst who focused on gun violence, said the weekly increases in homicides and shootings in New York were unprecedented.

New York Police vehicles dumped with bottles and other debris

Herrmann said the numbers were due to people beginning to emerge after months of orders to stay home with the coronavirus plus warmer weather, when gun violence in big cities tends to increase by as much as 30%.

Experts also noted the intense scrutiny of law enforcement and tensions with communities of color since Floyd's death. The murder sparked protests across the country, and sometimes violent, a wave of police reforms that included strangling bans and a reduction of law enforcement budgets in various cities.

In New York, a group of people threw glass bottles and debris into New York police vehicles on Sunday morning after police responded to devices known as "gunshot watchers" that detect the sound of gunshots and alert to 911 dispatchers.

Police discovered several worn casings and two bullets fired at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

When officers tried to disperse some 500 people gathered nearby, some of the crowd began throwing bottles and other debris, police said.

No arrests were made. The crowd dispersed about two and a half hours after the initial police response.

Homicide rates decreased in April and May before starting to rise, according to a report

A new report commissioned by Arnold Ventures' philanthropy said homicide rates decreased by 22% in April and almost 10% in May in most major US cities, probably due to business closings in coronavirus and orders to stay home. The organization focuses on criminal justice, health, and other topics.

"Homicides depend on relatively vibrant patterns of activity: lots of people on the street," Richard Rosenfeld of the University of Missouri-St. Professor Louis and co-author of the report told the philanthropy newsletter. "When the streets are empty, the opportunities for all kinds of street crime diminish."

The researchers found that homicides in this year's major cities were on the rise even before the pandemic.

But like him The country continues to open, the report warned, the number of homicides will likely increase at a higher overall rate by 2020.

"We are deeply concerned that in the coming months we may see more violence in the future," Thomas Abt, a member of the Criminal Justice Council and another author of the report, told CNN.

Abt said there appeared to be a connection between "the legitimacy of the state, specifically law enforcement" and levels of violence.

"As legitimacy declines, people in these communities simply do not use the criminal justice system to mediate conflict and instead resort to violence," it said in the bulletin.

"We saw a significant increase in homicides after the riots in Ferguson, Baltimore, Chicago and elsewhere. We may face the same thing in the wake of the George Floyd protests."

Pastor comforts injured mother after child is shot deadly

In Chicago, there have been 324 murders so far this year. As of Sunday, a 34% increase from last year, according to police.

Shooting incidents increased 45%, from 942 in 2019 to 1,364 as of Sunday.

The police superintendent urged residents to contact investigators with any information about the more than five dozen people who were hit by gunfire last weekend.

"For the sake of the Chicago children, please come," Brown said Sunday.

Pastor Donovan Price, an advocate for the victim who arrives at the shooting site minutes after they were reported, tweeted Sunday that he was covered in blood after comforting the injured mother whose young son was fatally shot in the car.

"I just want to sit on the side of the sidewalk, shake my head and cry," he told WBBM.

"If you are not angry. If you are not outraged. If you are not heartbroken about this, then why will you be heartbroken? And do you have a heart?"