Creative director and showrunner Steven Knight recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the creators are considering a film adaptation of the acclaimed BBC series.

Earlier, when asked about a potential Peaky Blinders movie, producer Caryn Mandabach told Reuters: “We’re doing what we can with content-wise. We’re not just going to spend billions of dollars on something we think is only accessible to a certain number of people.

So you want to be able to deliver that in a way that people can get it…Whether people watch it on the BBC, stream it, rent it, buy it…The goal is to have the greatest platform for your content.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Cillian Murphy confirmed that the production team are well into the process of making a Peaky Blinders movie. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to do one – there’ll be an announcement any day now,” he said.

Introduction to the Peaky Blinders

The Peaky Blinders are a fictional gang from Birmingham in England. The mastermind of the gang was Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy), who wanted to bring the police down from their middle class status and force them into a lower class position through organized crime.

Thomas Shelby’s wife, Annie (Helen McCrory) ran operations in the west end of Birmingham and provided bribes to policemen so that they could overlook criminal activity.

Thomas also had his father, Arthur (Paul Anderson), as a sort of security guard for the gang and he also worked in the brothel. Arthur Shelby was in charge of smuggling alcohol into the city, which was another source of income.

In addition to these three men, Thomas also employed soldiers that would protect himself and his men from the police. The Peaky Blinders were led by Thomas Shelby. They would often have an enforcer retired soldier named Charlie Strong with them at all times as well.

Names of the characters in the Peaky Blinders

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Cillian Murphy as Thomas “Tommy” Shelby

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray

Sam Claflin as Sir Oswald Mosley

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Annabelle Wallis as Grace Burgess

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons

Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby

Joe Cole as John Shelby

James Frecheville as Jack Nelson

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

The storyline of the Peaky Blinders

Once upon a time, Britain was ruled by the Peaky Blinders. This gang of criminals had an uncanny knack for staying one step ahead of the law, but they always had time to spare to pick up scraps off the streets or hand out free soup to their less fortunate neighbors.

They were robbers and racketeers who intimidated anyone who tried to get in their way… But then their leader was arrested and things started going downhill from there.

Peaky Blinders tells the story of Tommy Shelby, a man who was raised in the slums of Birmingham and saw more than a dozen of his brothers and sisters die of disease or starvation. Most people would have been broken by such tragedy…

But Tommy turned it all into motivation and rage. He hated the world for what it did to his family, so he vowed to make everyone pay for their sins.

The series follows Shelby as he transforms from an anonymous street tough into one of the most respected criminals in Europe.

