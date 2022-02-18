If you’re a fan of gangster movies, then Peaky Blinders is the show for you. This British series follows the Shelby family as they make their way into the criminal underworld of 1920s Birmingham. With its thrilling plot and excellent acting, Peaky Blinders is sure to keep you hooked from beginning to end. Season 6 is set to air in 2022, so be sure to catch up on Seasons 1-5 before it arrives!

You might be having various questions regarding the new season. When is the season coming? Who will be in it? How many episodes it will have? If you want to know the answers then you are at the right place. Read on to find out.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming up

The Shelbys are coming back for one last ride. After more than two years off the air, Peaky Blinders’ sixth and final season will finally be here in less than six months! The Peaky Blinders Season 6 premiere is coming to BBC One on Sunday, February 27 in the UK. The US viewers have to wait a bit longer.

How many episodes the new season will have?

Season six of Peaky Blinders is going to have a total of six episodes.

Who will be in the cast?

Many actors from season five will be returning in the new season. We will have Cillian Murphy returning as Thomas “Tommy” Shelby. The new season will also have Tom Hardy as Alfred “Alfie” Solomons. From season five Paul Anderson will be returning as Arthur Shelby Jr., Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, née Shelby, and Sam Neill as Chief Inspector/Major Chester Campbell.

In addition to the previously announced cast, Emma actress Amber Anderson will join in on playing a new adversary for Tommy. Helen McCrory is the actress who won’t appear in Season 6 because she passed away from cancer after appearing on British TV for years.

Why you should watch Peaky Blinders?

It is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Peaky Blinders is a crime drama that takes place in Birmingham, England after World War I. The show has great acting and an interesting plotline. The Shelby family are gangsters who struggle to keep their heads above water while also trying to stay out of trouble with the law. Peaky Blinders is one of those shows that you can’t help but become completely engrossed in. The characters are brilliantly written and well-acted, and the plot is full of twists and turns. It’s also just really enjoyable to watch – there’s something about the combination of violence, intrigue, and period setting that makes for addictive TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re looking for a new show to watch or just want to continue watching Peaky Blinders then make sure you tune into season six when it comes out in Feb this year! (2022) Peaky Blinders Season Six will debut on February 27 2022 on BBC One in the United Kingdom and on Netflix internationally afterwards.

What are Peaky Blinders about?

Peaky Blinders is a crime drama about the Peaky Blinders gang, set in Birmingham England after World War I. Peaky Blinder’s plotline is centred around Thomas Shelby, who returns home from fighting in France during WWI to take back control of the streets from the rival gang, the Italians. Shelby and his fellow Peaky Blinders must do whatever it takes to keep Birmingham safe during a time of great political and social turmoil. Peaky Blinders has a very dark and gritty look, which is what makes it so appealing to watch. Peaky Blinders have had many great influences on your favourite shows like Sons of Anarchy and Breaking Bad. Peaky Blinder’s characters are also really well written, they all have their own distinct personality that makes them stand out from one another. Peaky Blinders has been renewed for Season Six in 2022!