Pediatrician: use science, not politics, to reopen schools (opinion)





The American Academy of Pediatrics recently made headlines about our back-to-school guide, which recommended that students be "physically present at school" as much as possible safely. It is understandable that this issue has captured national attention. The stakes are high, including the health and safety of children, teachers, staff, and their families.

Our guide states that we must work actively and safely to achieve the goal of getting students back to learning in person. The guideline specifies that this should happen with careful measures to keep students and staff safe, and with flexibility to adapt as needed to the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community. Particularly for our younger students, weeks or months away from school can have lasting implications for their education. Online classes are not an equivalent substitute for many.

Schools also play a critical role in treating racial and social inequality. This pandemic is especially harsh for families who depend on school lunches or have limited access to the Internet or medical care. Schools also support parents by providing safe places for their children to be before, during, and after school, particularly for working parents, including essential workers.

Covid-19 does not appear to be affecting children almost as severely as other respiratory diseases. They are less likely to become infected, have mild symptoms, and are less likely to transmit the virus to others. Lessons learned from other countries indicate that it is possible to safely return to in-person instruction.

But for schools to safely reopen with students in the classroom, Congress and the administration must provide the necessary funds and resources to help them adapt and prepare. Teachers and staff must feel comfortable and safe in teaching our children. Schools should follow the guidance of public health officials and adhere to health monitoring and cleaning / disinfection protocols, have sufficient personal protective equipment for teachers, staff, and students, implement new procedures to transport students to school. ensure that students compete in athletics and others. Extracurricular activities are safe, adjust staff schedules, and establish protocols for how a school responds when a student or teacher tests positive for Covid-19. These are just a few of the challenges school leaders face as they plan the start of the school year, and we must be sure that they receive full support as they tackle this difficult and essential task. I am alarmed by the recent statements by federal leaders, including President Donald Trump, that threaten to withhold federal funds of schools not pursuing reopening in person in the fall. Nearly $ 30 billion, most of the federal funding for elementary and secondary schools, targets disadvantaged students, whether from low-income families or those who need special education. Any cut would put financially struggling schools in an impossible position that would endanger the very people we are trying to protect. Our orientation has also been politicized and misinterpreted by some to mean that we support a universal return to school no matter what, or that we change our recommendations to "roll back" that call for in-person attendance. Neither of these interpretations is true. When the public health experience is reformulated to fit political interests, it hurts those with the most at stake and the least opportunity to advocate for themselves: children. This global pandemic has exposed inequalities in our social safety net, and has given us a unique opportunity to address them. It is extremely worrying, and a reflection of the systemic inequalities that need to be addressed, that many of the same children and families who face an increased risk of Covid-19 morbidity and mortality also face the greatest potential negative impact from the absence of a schooled Person. If we really value our children, we must invest in them and prioritize their needs in our decision making. Children should not be a political bargaining chip, nor should they be an afterthought. Let's aim for a science-driven, child-focused return to school.





