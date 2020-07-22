Pediatrician: use science, not politics, to reopen schools (opinion)

Our guide states that we must work actively and safely to achieve the goal of getting students back to learning in person. The guideline specifies that this should happen with careful measures to keep students and staff safe, and with flexibility to adapt as needed to the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community. Particularly for our younger students, weeks or months away from school can have lasting implications for their education. Online classes are not an equivalent substitute for many.
But for schools to safely reopen with students in the classroom, Congress and the administration must provide the necessary funds and resources to help them adapt and prepare. Teachers and staff must feel comfortable and safe in teaching our children. Schools should follow the guidance of public health officials and adhere to health monitoring and cleaning / disinfection protocols, have sufficient personal protective equipment for teachers, staff, and students, implement new procedures to transport students to school. ensure that students compete in athletics and others. Extracurricular activities are safe, adjust staff schedules, and establish protocols for how a school responds when a student or teacher tests positive for Covid-19.
These are just a few of the challenges school leaders face as they plan the start of the school year, and we must be sure that they receive full support as they tackle this difficult and essential task.
Our orientation has also been politicized and misinterpreted by some to mean that we support a universal return to school no matter what, or that we change our recommendations to "roll back" that call for in-person attendance. Neither of these interpretations is true. When the public health experience is reformulated to fit political interests, it hurts those with the most at stake and the least opportunity to advocate for themselves: children.
This global pandemic has exposed inequalities in our social safety net, and has given us a unique opportunity to address them. It is extremely worrying, and a reflection of the systemic inequalities that need to be addressed, that many of the same children and families who face an increased risk of Covid-19 morbidity and mortality also face the greatest potential negative impact from the absence of a schooled Person.
If we really value our children, we must invest in them and prioritize their needs in our decision making. Children should not be a political bargaining chip, nor should they be an afterthought.
Let's aim for a science-driven, child-focused return to school.