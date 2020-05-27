Pedro Pascal's Mandacalian performance causes a change in the Golden Globes rules

As is tradition, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) spent most of the eight episodes of The Mandalorian in his armor, and the audience was only able to see his face in the final episode, and while fans applauded this move, a rule change was applied. for the next Golden Globes Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced today that "voice-only performances are not eligible in any performance category,"meaning that even if the actor is physically on the scene, they will not be eligible for any nominations if their faces are visible. According to Variety experts, the unusual nature of Pedro Pascal's role in The Mandalorian led to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to clarify whether the actors whose faces are completely hidden can compete, and now we know. However, they also confirmed that since Pascal showed his face in the finale, albeit briefly, he could They have been nominated.It is also worth noting that Pedro Pascal was not the only one involved in bringing The Mandalorian to life, as actor Brendan Wayne and specialist Lateef Crowder also portrayed the character when Pascal was not available.

The second season of The Mandalorian is still expected to debut later this year, with some very cool additions to the cast, including Michael Biehn (THE TERMINATOR) as "a bounty hunter from Mando's past,"Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) as Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior, Temuera Morrison (AQUAMAN) as Boba Fett, and Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood) as Cobb Vanth, a character introduced in Chuck Wendig's" Aftermath "series who uses Boba Fett Armor. There have also been major rumors pointing to Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) playing Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker who became a spymaster for the Rebel Alliance. The second season of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney + in October 2020.

