Pegula focused on efficiency; remain as president of Sabers

Kim Pegula remains President of Buffalo Sabers with an ongoing focus on making the small market franchise economically sustainable, while in the face of criticism, the team has been mismanaged under her leadership.

The team's co-owner told The Associated Press in a recent interview that he believes it is still the best fit for the job to streamline the operation, although he acknowledges that the process has taken longer than expected.

"Sometimes I kick myself and say, 'How come I didn't see this before? That is up to me, "said Pegula, referring to a restructuring that started last year.

"But that's what I'm trying to do now, really trying to reshape and reshape the organization as Terry and I envision," she added, referring to her husband. "One thing I have been preaching is sustainability, about how to make sure we are here in this area of ​​Buffalo for a long time."

Pegula cited the financial challenges of the coronavirus pandemic due to the economic impact it has had in Erie County, where the unemployment rate reached nearly 20% in April.

Sabers are already among the NHL's smallest market teams, and the region lacks a large corporate base to drive suite sales and sponsorships.

Economic conditions, along with the team's nine-year playoff drought, leave open questions about how difficult it will be to attract fans once next season begins.

The Sabers, who once had to cap seasonal ticket sales, have recently struggled to sell games. According to Forbes, Buffalo was ranked 24th among NHL teams with $ 1.9 million in operating income in 2018-19.

Pegula said her emphasis on long-term financial stability is to have an efficient franchise.

"You have to make tough decisions, but anyone at the top has to make them," he said. "I think we are in a better place, but we haven't done it yet."

The timing of the pandemic also calls into question how much the Pegulas can count on public tax dollars to improve a county-owned arena that has not undergone major renovations since its construction in 1996.

The Pegulas have spent hundreds of millions of their own dollars on arena improvements, as well as building a hotel, restaurant, and practice facilities next to the arena.

Critics argue that many of the Sabers 'problems are the result of Pegulas' performance.

In addition to continuing to pay the salaries of former employees, Pegulas has been blamed for creating a major parent company, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which oversees its numerous properties, including the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.

The Pegulas were recently criticized for a series of cost-cutting measures in April, when they laid off 21 employees, including several high-profile executives, such as longtime vice president of ticket sales John Sinclair.

Former Sabers managing partner Larry Quinn disagreed with Sinclair's firing.

"When you try to preserve your fan base, the face of your franchise with every fan is John Sinclair, so there is no point in doing it," Quinn told The Associated Press. "It would have removed the PSE. There is a lot of money over there. It would cut the whole place, it would just shut it down."

The cuts to PSE began in February 2019, when three executives were fired, including chief operating officer Bruce Popko. Since then, the company has downsized more staff, including members of its Pic6ix movie marketing unit.

Meanwhile, the Sabers have unveiled a revolving door of coaches and executives since they were bought by the Pegulas in February 2011.

The team is on its sixth coach, third general manager, with Pegula as its fourth president, including Pat LaFontaine, who abruptly resigned in February 2014, nearly four months after being hired.

While Pegula is criticized for her role of supervising the Sabers, she has earned little credit for having the same title with the Bills. The NFL team has been a model of efficiency and made the playoffs in two of the past three seasons with coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

"Do I want to do it forever? No, "Pegula said of having the title of president." Who knows, I've been enjoying this role. Yes, I'm fixed. "