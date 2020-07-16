Pelican's Zion Williamson leaves NBA bubble for 'urgent family matter'

On Thursday, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans left the NBA bubble in Florida to attend to an "urgent family matter," the team announced.

The Pelicans did not offer details on Williamson's departure, but noted that he intends to return to Florida to resume the season.

"We fully support Zion's decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. "Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time."

Williamson will have to be quarantined again when he returns to Central Florida, a period that will last at least four days and could be significantly longer if not examined daily during his absence from the team.

But the young power forward might not return in full force.

According to The Athletic, Williamson missed part of practice this week after suffering leg cramps. A source told the store that medical staff treated him at a recent office, but that it is "fine."

Williamson, who starred in a season at Duke, averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games this season after missing New Orleans' first 44 games while recovering from arthroscopic preseason knee surgery.

Associated Press contributed to this report.