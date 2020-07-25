Pelican's Zion Williamson Returns to NBA Bubble as Others Face Trouble

Zion Williamson is back in the NBA bubble, after attending to a family situation.

You will not be the last to go through the reset process.

The New Orleans rookie, the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft, returned to Walt Disney World on Friday night and immediately returned to quarantine. There was no immediate announcement on how long he would be separated from the Pelicans, but being back now suggests that he may be able to play when New Orleans faces Utah on July 30 in the NBA's first restart game.

"My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us as we dealt with a private family matter," Williamson said Friday night in a statement. "I am excited to meet my team in Orlando and look forward to returning to the field with my teammates after quarantine."

Williamson spent eight days out of the bubble. He was examined daily during his absence for COVID-19, and all of those tests were negative. That will probably shorten the amount of time you will be quarantined.

And there will be more than a few people in the NBA very interested in seeing how Williamson's comeback process works, because similar ones are also waiting for other players.

Two people with knowledge of the situations said Friday that both Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers and Austin Rivers of the Houston Rockets have joined the list of players who have left the NBA campus at Walt Disney World to attend to family problems. People spoke on condition of anonymity because none of the players publicly revealed their absence.

Among the others who have left the bubble so far for what was described as family reasons are Clippers teammates Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley.

"I think we all knew we could start the league. The key is whether we can finish, "Clippers coach Doc Rivers, father of Austin Rivers, said." I think that will be the most important thing. I think what the league has learned that the teams already knew is more than the Basketball what comes up. Boys have life. Whether it's a family problem, a children's problem, a wife problem, anything, there are problems that come up in these guys' lives.

“We give them days off all the time for that. No one really notices. "

Not all bubble outlets are for personal reasons. Indiana All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis will leave the bubble, the Pacers said Friday night, to receive treatment for plantar fasciitis on his left foot.

Other players have wasted their time dealing with the coronavirus, including Harrison Barnes from Sacramento, who was on a flight from California to Florida on Friday and ready to meet with his team after completing a likely two-day quarantine at Disney. The Kings believe Barnes could be ready when the seed games, or the resumption of the 2019-20 season, begin next week.

"As long as his baseline is at a certain level, I think he will have enough time to get ready for that first game," said Kings head coach Luke Walton. "But, you know, we will have to wait and see."

Milwaukee got guard Eric Bledsoe, another player who tested positive for coronavirus, on Friday. Bledsoe said he played a large part of the Call of Duty video game while he was quarantined at home, but his level of conditioning may not have suffered as much as the Bucks expected.

"Honestly, considering it's been a while since he touched the ball or did something, it was very good," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Bledsoe's first practice. "Today was a great day for him and for us."

Denver had Gary Harris and Torrey Craig return to the practice floor on Friday, and Miami welcomed starters Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn to full-team practice for the first time this summer. Both Heat players revealed Friday that they had been dealing with the coronavirus.

"It's crazy," said Adebayo.

Doc Rivers said in a strange way, it can be positive to see players deal with various problems.

"I think in a good way, the public really sees that NBA players are human and have regular life issues," said the Clippers coach. “The problem is usually with life problems that you can go back to the team and play the next day. Now with the problem of life, you have to quarantine for 48 hours or four days. This is very hard. But we have to do that to make sure everyone stays healthy. ”

JERSEY MESSAGING

The NBA released the list of socially conscious sayings that players will wear on the back of their jerseys, beginning when kickoff games begin on Thursday and continue through the remainder of the season.

"Equality" was the most popular selection, representing 25% of player options, and will be used in nine languages. In addition to English, the players chose to use it in their Italian, French, Bosnian, Lithuanian, Slovenian, German, Spanish and Latvian.

"Black Lives Matter" was the second most popular choice, at 16%. And the list also showed that 16% of the players on the restart lists chose not to have any messages.

FAN EXPERIENCE

Fans will be on the court for NBA games in the bubble.

In a way, anyway.

The NBA revealed plans on Friday for "improvements to the venue and broadcast for the resumption of the 2019-20 season" and what the league called "a more connected and immersive experience for fans."

Over 300 fans will be invited to log in and connect digitally for each game, appearing live on the 17-foot video boards surrounding the baselines and sideline where the team's bench areas are located.

It's a partnership between the NBA and Microsoft to give fans "the feeling of sitting next to each other in a live game without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes, as players experience their energy and support on-site "said the league.