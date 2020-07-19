Pelosi accuses the Trump administration of & # 39; kidnapping & # 39; to Portland protesters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is accusing the Trump administration of using the federal police to "kidnap" protesters in Portland, comparing their arrests to the tactics of the "banana republic."

"Last month, the Administration launched tear gas at peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C.," he wrote in a joint statement Saturday with Oregon Representative Earl Blumenauer.

"Now, the videos show protester hijackers in unmarked cars in Portland, all with the goal of inflaming tensions for their own benefit," the statement said.

"While Portland is the president's current target, any city could be next," the statement added.

President Trump has promised to protect federal property and monuments and has deployed federal officials to stand guard in Portland and other cities.

But since Oregon officials promised to sue the federal government for the deployment, Portland, in full protest, came back to the president's mind early Sunday morning.

"Oregon officials are scared when it comes to Portland m [sic]," Trump tweeted shortly before 2 a.m. before quickly deleting the message.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler joined other state officials on Friday in demanding Trump withdraw officers.

According to reports, he referred to the officers as the president's "personal army", only that tensions increased.

Mark Morgan, the acting chief of Customs and Border Protection, Saturday called the accusation "scandalous."

"The argument that the mere presence of federal agents and agents causes violence is outrageous and ridiculous, and I think most Americans don't believe it," said Morgan.

Pelosi and Blumenauer said they were "moving quickly" to stop agents in Portland, but gave no further details on the actions they were taking.