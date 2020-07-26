Pelosi calls Trump & # 39; Mr. Making matters worse by your management of the coronavirus pandemic

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, picked up a page from President Trump's playbook on Sunday when he gave a derogatory nickname to the commander-in-chief.

"This president, I have a new name for him, Mr. Empeora," Pelosi said on CBS's "Face the Nation" when discussing the president's response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi criticized Trump for his previous statements saying the virus will go away on its own "like a miracle" and other controversial comments the president made during the public health crisis.

"It has made things worse from the beginning: delay, denial, it is a hoax, it will magically disappear, it is a miracle and everything else, and we are in this situation," he said.

Pelosi's insults echo a tactic Trump has used throughout his time in politics. Trump began using nicknames during his time as the Republican Party's primary presidential candidate ("Lyin & # 39; Ted" Cruz) and "low-power" Jeb Bush, for example, and has continued to this day when He refers to the presumed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate as "Sleepy" Joe Biden.

Even when Pelosi was giving Trump his own nickname, the President insulted the House speaker on Twitter.

"Crazy Nancy Pelosi said I made a mistake when I banned people infected with China from entering the United States in January," Trump said, using a term for Pelosi that he frequently employs against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. "Tens of thousands of lives were saved, while dancing on the streets of Chinatown (SF) in late February."

During his interview on Sunday, Pelosi also criticized Trump for his insistence that schools should reopen despite recent increases in coronavirus cases across the country.

"The best way to send our children to school is to finance it," he said, "that requires money, that is in the HEROES Act."

The HEROES Act is a part of the coronavirus relief legislation passed by the House in May.

Trump said last Thursday that schools across the country should reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic as long as they can practice good hygiene and social distancing, adding that the White House is asking Congress to pledge $ 105 billion to schools as part of the upcoming coronavirus stimulus bill.

The president, who for weeks has been pushing schools to reopen and "jump-start our economy," added during a White House coronavirus briefing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) will publish new guidelines to ensure the safe reopening of schools.

CDC Principal Dr. Robert Redfield has recently emphasized that his agency's guidelines were only recommendations, and urged schools to find ways to reopen while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

"Nothing would cause me more sadness than seeing any school district or school use our guide as a reason not to reopen," said Redfield.