Pelosi claims Georgia's primary electoral problems were & # 39; by design & # 39;







"Seeing what happened in Georgia, where in certain neighborhoods that are richer and whiter, it took you 20 minutes to vote. But it took hours in other neighborhoods. That would be suspicious if that could be by design." Pelosi told CNN's Brooke Baldwin on "Newsroom."

Pressured by Baldwin about who he believed was orchestrating the problems experienced by voters on Tuesday, Pelosi replied: "Well, the culprits are the secretaries of state and those responsible in different states, largely secretaries of state." "

"But you must make a decision to remove obstacles to voting participation. That is your responsibility," added the California Democrat.

CNN has reached out to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office for comment.

Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, also criticized Raffensperger on Wednesday, saying that while there is "blame for everyone," he was "particularly upset" because the official "refused to take any personal responsibility for a debacle that it was clear to anyone watching. " "The head of elections in this state clearly failed the people of Georgia yesterday in their most sacred and essential duty," Ossoff said at a press conference, referring to Raffensperger. CNN has yet to call Ossoff's career. At the end of Election Day on Tuesday, Georgia had not declared the winners of their competitive races, but had instead stated investigations into the issues. The new state voting system of more than $ 100 million did not work well, resulting in long lines for voters. County officials blamed state officials, who blamed poll workers, who blamed the machines. In the early afternoon, Raffensperger said the situation in Fulton and DeKalb, two of the most populous counties, was "unacceptable" and opened an investigation into the matter. He said "obviously" there would be a "learning curve" with the new system, but that other counties "were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote." Voting was extended at 9:30 p.m. ET in DeKalb County, which covers part of Atlanta and some of its suburbs, more than two and a half hours after the polls closed, and at least one precinct remained open until 10:10 p.m. ET. Voters reported that they stood in the hot summer sun for more than four hours trying to cast their vote. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond similarly blamed Raffensperger on Tuesday, saying Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, should launch an investigation into what happened and that it was Raffensperger's responsibility to train, prepare and equip election personnel in all the country. State to guarantee fair and equitable access to the ballot boxes. " This story has been updated with comments from Georgia Senate nominee Jon Ossoff.

CNN's Alex Rogers, Dianne Gallagher, Paul P. Murphy and Kelly Mena contributed to this report.