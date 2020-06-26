Pelosi dismisses the idea of ​​removing AG Barr amid calls from some Democrats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed the idea that House Democrats would try to impeach Attorney General Bill Barr on charges that he politicized the Justice Department.

While some Democrats, including Speaker of the House Judiciary, Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, have threatened Barr with impeachment, Pelosi suggested that the way to end Barr was through the ballot box.

"In 131 days, we will have the solution to many problems, one of them is Barr," Pelosi said during a Washington Post Live event.

"Anyone who has seen that testimony will know that Barr is a disaster. It is an embarrassment to the Justice Department," Pelosi said, referring to a hearing on Wednesday where two Justice Department officials criticized Barr's leadership. Officials alleged that Barr handled the cases differently based on his relationship with President Trump, citing Roger Stone as an example.

Pelosi said voting for Trump out of office would solve the problems with the Justice Department.

DOJ HITS AGAIN IN BARR'S NADLER THREAT OF ACCUSATION

"So he [Trump] is despicable, there is no doubt about it. But at this point, let's solve our problems by going to the polls and voting on election day, within 131 days," Pelosi said.

Nadler suggested this week that his committee "could very well" initiate impeachment proceedings, amid his panel's extensive investigation into the alleged "unprecedented politicization" of the Justice Department under the Trump administration.

"I think the weight of the evidence and what happened leads to that conclusion," Nadler said.

Two other Democrats, Representatives Steve Cohen of Tennessee and Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, have called for Barr's removal.

Democrats were also frustrated when the Justice Department decided to withdraw its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, after internal memoranda were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn in late 2017. to plead guilty to lying to the FBI.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec responded to Nadler's threat and said the suggestion was "something political."

DOJ WHISTLEBLOWER ADMITS TO SEEK JOBS WITH HOUSE DEMOCRATS DURING APPLICATION

"If people have a problem with Bill Barr going back to the Justice Department to restore a justice system, not a two-tier system, I think that says a lot more about the critics than the attorney general," said Kupec. said. "Because that is what he has done over and over again."

“He approaches all cases with an open mind. He judges them according to the facts and the law without taking into account political consideration, ”continued Kupec. "This is what he promised in his confirmation, this is what he has done throughout his tenure as attorney general, and that is what he will continue to do until his last day as AG."

Kupec confirmed Thursday that Barr accepted an invitation to testify before Nadler's committee next month, on July 28, after Nadler threatened to subpoena him and demand his testimony.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.