Pelosi orders flags at half-staff to honor John Lewis; possible he could lie in state

The flags at the White House and the United States Capitol were lowered to a personal half on Saturday morning to honor the late Representative John Lewis, who died Friday night at the age of 80.

The tribute to signify a mourning nation is the first of what are expected to be many ways that the civil rights leader and veteran congressman from Georiga will be praised.

JOHN LEWIS, ICON OF CIVIL RIGHTS, CONGRESS FOR 33 YEARS, DEAD AT 80

Lewis may remain in state on Capitol Hill, an honor reserved for American heroes and dignitaries and occurring only 36 times in the history of the United States. However, House and Senate leaders have yet to make such an announcement.

"I am sure it will happen," a senior House source told Fox News.

By Saturday morning, the American flag was lowered at the White House. President Trump, who spent the morning at his Virginia golf course, did not make an immediate public statement about the Georgia Democrat.

MEN ARE SENT BY THE CIVIL RIGHTS ICON AND THE REP. JOHN LEWIS: "WE HAVE LOST A GIANT"

But White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted her condolences to the Lewis family.

"Representative John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten," said McEnany. "We keep his family in our prayers as we remember Representative John Lewis's incredible contributions to our country."

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, announced on Saturday that she had ordered the flags be lowered on Capitol Hill due to Lewis's death.

On plans for Lewis to remain in the state at the Capitol Rotunda, Hammill said: "I have no announcement at this time."

Lewis was one of the rare political figures in Washington who was widely revered. At a time when politics is so divisive and Republicans and Democrats are firmly rooted in separate fields, Lewis was the congressman who transcended party affiliation and was regarded as a national treasure in Washington.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, said she burst into tears when she arrived on Capitol Hill for freshman orientation in 2018 and had the opportunity to meet Lewis.

"I ran into Congressman John Lewis and I cried and said, 'Sir, I read about you in high school and you're here in person and I can be your colleague,'" Omar said at the time. . .

REP. JOHN LEWIS: Chronology of events in a remarkable life

Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, also recalled that Lewis welcomed him "with open arms" during the nascent days of his political career.

"He was a giant among men; his life and legacy will continue to serve as an example for future generations," Scott tweeted.

The United States Capitol Rotunda has been the nation's most revered place to pay final tribute to its most celebrated citizens, including President Abraham Lincoln, President John F. Kennedy, and Rosa Parks. Honor requires approval of Congress leadership or a resolution of Congress.

The most recent American legends to have been in the state or in honor were Representative Elijah Cummings, President George H.W. Bush, Senator John McCain, and the Rev. Billy Graham.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.