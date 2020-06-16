Pelosi rejects Trump's executive order on police reform a day after calling a choke "lynching"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that President Trump's executive order fails to adequately address "racial injustice and police brutality" the day after she called suffocation lynching.

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Pelosi was asked if it would be a deciding factor if Republican lawmakers didn't completely ban bottlenecks in his upcoming law on police reform. In response, Pelosi said: "I cannot imagine that they would not prohibit strangulation, let's be reasonable."

"[A] Strangulation is lynching, it is strangulation, it is lynching," Pelosi said Monday night.

In an executive order Tuesday, President Trump directed the Justice Department to grant funding to police departments certified under "accreditation bodies," which will enforce the rules set by the attorney general.

Under the new Executive Order on Police Safety for Safe Communities, stranglings are prohibited, except in life-threatening situations.

The order would also establish a federal database that can be shared with federal, state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcement agencies so that officers with excessive use of force can more easily trace.

"The President's Executive Order lacks significant and mandatory liability measures to end the misconduct," Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday. "During this moment of national anguish, we must insist on bold change, not meekly surrender to the bare minimum."

Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced a new bill last week that aimed to increase officials' responsibility for misconduct and increase transparency in surveillance.

The legislation also requires a total ban on bottlenecks and "do not touch" orders.

Democrats are making progress on the George Floyd Police Justice Act: bold and unprecedented reforms to curb police brutality, end racial profiling, and end the court-created doctrine of qualified immunity for police be held accountable, "Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday.

Senate Republicans, led by Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, are also working on legislation to address police brutality and transparency.

Pelosi said Monday night that they were in "negotiations" with Republican lawmakers working on police law reform.

"As you know in a negotiation, it is not what comes in or comes out, it is the sum total of the different impact that the legislation will have on justice and the police," Pelosi said when asked about the importance of prohibiting strangulation.