Pelosi renews his call to remove Confederate statues from the exhibit on the US Capitol. USA







Pelosi sent a letter Wednesday requesting the removal of 11 statues representing Confederate soldiers and officials displayed as part of the Collection of the National Statues Room on Capitol Hill. Statuary Hall is a chamber near the floor of the house filled with statues of American historical figures. Pelosi sent the letter to the leadership of the Joint Library Committee, a joint committee of Congress that oversees the National Statues Collection Statues.

"Let us lead by example. To this end, I request the Joint Library Committee to direct the Capitol Architect to take immediate action to remove these 11 statues from the exhibit on the United States Capitol," wrote the Democrat from California in the letter. .

The House Speaker's request comes as the United States has been affected by protests and riots across the country over the murder of George Floyd in police custody, an event that has prompted calls for police reform and the surrender of accounts and has launched a push for reform in Congress.

In contrast, Trump said Wednesday that he opposes any effort by the US military. USA To rename the nearly a dozen major bases and facilities that bear the names of the Confederate military commanders.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are said to be open to having a "bipartisan conversation" about renaming major bases and facilities named after Confederate commanders, according to an army official. . But Trump tweeted on Wednesday: "These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of a Great American Heritage and a … story of Winning, Victory and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these grounds. sacred. " and won two world wars. Therefore, my administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations. " The Joint Library Committee, which is uniformly composed of Republican and Democratic lawmakers and chaired by Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, would need to vote by a simple majority to remove the statues from the exhibit on Capitol Hill. When asked Wednesday about the idea of ​​removing Confederate statues from the US Capitol building. Blunt reminded journalists that it is up to the states to determine which people from their respective stories are honored in the Statuary Hall collection. This is not the first time that Pelosi has called for the Confederate statues to be removed on Capitol Hill. Intense debate over the statues erupted in 2017 after a man drove a car against a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing Heather Heyer, 32, who was protesting with dozens of people against from "Unite Right" rally. Shortly after the Charlottesville attack, Pelosi asked then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, to join Democrats in backing legislation to tear down the statues. Pelosi noted in his letter Wednesday that among the 11 statues on Capitol Hill "are Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens, president and vice president of the Confederate States of America, respectively, both accused of treason against the United States." House Administration President Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, responded to the letter on Wednesday saying she supports the removal of the Confederation statues and asking the Capitol Architect to take steps to remove them. Pelosi wrote in the letter: "While I believe it is imperative that we never forget our history in order not to repeat it, I also believe that there is no place to celebrate the violent fanaticism of the men of the Confederacy in the sacred halls of the United States. States or in places of honor throughout the country. " This story has been updated with additional developments.

