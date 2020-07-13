Pelosi Says "No" Regrets After Minimizing Coronavirus Earlier This Year

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have frequently accused President Trump of not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough, particularly when he first came to the U.S., but when he faced Her own comments that seemed to take COVID-19 lightly, Pelosi insisted that she did not downplay it at all.

On CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, host Dana Bash recalled that on February 29, Pelosi said "there is no indication of widespread infections in the United States," but House Speaker insisted that he had not underestimated the crisis.

"No, what we did was at that exact moment write the first COVID bill, which we brought to the floor and passed on March 4, and it was about evidence, evidence, evidence," he said. "Because if you don't try, you have no idea what the problem is."

When asked if he regretted his initial response to COVID-19, Pelosi said firmly that he did not, and then took the opportunity to accuse Trump of giving the wrong messages.

"No, not at all. We have had four bills, all bipartisan, but the administration has not implemented them," he said. "And no, we have provided evidence since March 4. We were writing the bill to discover what the threat was to us as the president said delay, denial, calling it deception and causing deaths."

Trump also criticized Pelosi, noting that in late February he encouraged people to go out in public in San Francisco's Chinatown.

"It is exciting to be here, especially at this time, to be able to unify with our community," Pelosi told reporters. "We want to be aware of what is in other places. We want to be careful how we handle it, but we want to say to people, "Come to Chinatown, here we are, again, we are safe and careful, and we unite."

That happened the same day that the White House submitted a request to Congress for $ 2.5 billion in supplemental spending to help fight the coronavirus.