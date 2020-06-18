Pelosi says portraits of former House speakers will be removed on Friday

During his weekly press conference, Pelosi said the portraits will be removed on Friday, June 19, a holiday commemorating the date that Union Army Major General Gordon Granger entered Galveston, Texas, and told them slaves their emancipation. The party is America's oldest regular celebration of the end of slavery.

Pelosi said Thursday that until recently, he was unaware that former speakers served in the Confederacy.

Former House speakers in question include Robert Hunter of Virginia, Howell Cobb of Georgia, James Orr of South Carolina and Charles Crisp of Georgia.

"There is no place in the sacred halls of Congress or anywhere in honor to commemorate the men who embody the violent intolerance and grotesque racism of the Confederacy," Pelosi wrote in the letter.