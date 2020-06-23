Pelosi says Republicans are "trying to get away with" police law

"For something to happen, they will have to face the reality of police brutality, the reality of the need for justice in police surveillance, and the recognition that there are many good people in law enforcement, but not all of them, and we have to address those concerns, "he added. "So far they are trying to escape with the murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd."
Following Pelosi's comments, the Republican Campaign National Committee condemned the comments and apologized.
"Nancy Pelosi needs to immediately apologize to Republicans for her deplorable allegations," NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams said in a statement.
Earlier Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying the Republican bill "is not recoverable," before a procedural vote scheduled for on Wednesday. Schumer did not say whether he has the vote of all Democrats against the Republican Party surveillance bill, but said there is "broad support" in the Democratic committee.
Democrats have called for bipartisan negotiations before a floor vote.
"We will not meet at this time holding a floor vote on the JUSTICE Law, nor can we simply amend this bill, which is so fragile and devoid of substance that it does not even provide an adequate baseline for negotiations. This The bill is not recoverable and we need bipartisan talks to get to a constructive starting point, "said Schumer.
At least seven Democrats would have to join the Republicans to advance the measure, which was introduced by Republican Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott.
There are deep divisions between the Republican and Democratic proposals. Scott's bill does not include a federal choke ban. His bill would also leave qualified immunity for police officers intact, unlike the reform that Democrats are pushing.
House members will pass the Democratic bill on Thursday. McConnell has already shot down the House plan, saying it is overreaching and will not advance in the Senate.