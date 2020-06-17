Pelosi wants mandatory masks during hearings: source

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants House committee leaders to ban any legislator who refuses to wear face masks from participating in committee hearings, a source told Fox News on Tuesday.

CLICK TO GET THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

A senior Democratic adviser familiar with the matter said the California Democrat is urging these leaders to invoke their authority under Rule 11 to enforce the rules of decorum. His office did not immediately respond to an after-hours call from Fox News.

Pelosi also asked the Congressional Assistant Physician Office to reevaluate the mask's orientation due to emerging body of evidence showing its effectiveness in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the source said. The mask requirement is currently only for sustained committee activity in confined spaces, but the physician has issued a guideline to encourage masks.

The call for masks comes when new research published in Physics of Fluids notes that facial coatings alone do not prevent cough-projected drops of fluid, a discovery the researchers called "alarming." It adds to the importance of also maintaining adequate measures of social distancing, they said.

The same researchers previously discovered that saliva droplets can travel 18 feet in five seconds when a person without a mask coughs, so masks are important. However, repeated cough is likely to reduce its effectiveness, according to experts in the new study, using computer models.

Managing Director Philip Kiko and Capitol Hill physician Brian Monahan released an updated guideline Monday, The Hill reported.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sergeant-at-arms will enforce any mask requirements and members who do not comply will be denied entry, the source said.