Pence again differs from state and local officials for wearing masks







In a clip from an interview to air Sunday on CBS '"Face the Nation," Pence said: "President Trump and I, after asking the American people to embrace 45 days to curb the spread, we issued guidelines to reopen America and since then that day, almost two months ago, we made it clear that we want to defer the governors, we want to defer the local officials and the people should listen to them. "

Pence praised the American principle of federalism and said that "each state has a unique situation."

The Vice President's remarks are presented as health experts in the Trump administration, including Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci: Continue to encourage Americans to listen to the federal government's recommendations on social distancing and wearing masks. States like California, Texas, Arizona, Florida and Oklahoma have seen record spikes in coronavirus cases when they began reopening this month.

Pence also said in the interview that "we believe that people should wear masks where social distancing is not possible," and where authorities have said it is necessary. He added that he himself has worn a mask "several times during the week," and that the President has worn it before.