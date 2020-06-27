Pence again differs from state and local officials for wearing masks

In a clip from an interview to air Sunday on CBS '"Face the Nation," Pence said: "President Trump and I, after asking the American people to embrace 45 days to curb the spread, we issued guidelines to reopen America and since then that day, almost two months ago, we made it clear that we want to defer the governors, we want to defer the local officials and the people should listen to them. "
Pence praised the American principle of federalism and said that "each state has a unique situation."
The Vice President's remarks are presented as health experts in the Trump administration, including Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci: Continue to encourage Americans to listen to the federal government's recommendations on social distancing and wearing masks. States like California, Texas, Arizona, Florida and Oklahoma have seen record spikes in coronavirus cases when they began reopening this month.
Pence also said in the interview that "we believe that people should wear masks where social distancing is not possible," and where authorities have said it is necessary. He added that he himself has worn a mask "several times during the week," and that the President has worn it before.
At the coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, Pence also told Americans to listen to instructions from local officials about wearing masks.
Pence, whom Trump commissioned in February to lead the coronavirus response, sought to balance the reality of record levels of positive tests with an optimistic view of how the administration has handled the pandemic.
He said in the briefing that he would travel next week to Texas, Florida and Arizona, states where the virus is emerging. And he recognized that the country "still has work to do."
"The vice president is still traveling to Texas, Arizona and Florida this week when he said he will meet with the governors and their health care teams," an office spokesman said in a statement to CNN.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not require people to wear facial covers, but they do recommend it.
"People need to know that wearing masks can reduce virus transmission by up to 50%, and those who refuse are putting their lives, their families, their friends and their communities at risk," said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment.
There are only a few groups of people who should not wear cloth masks, including children under the age of 2 and people who have respiratory problems, according to the Mayo Clinic.