Pence postpones Florida and Arizona campaign events amid increasing coronavirus cases there

Vice President Mike Pence postponed the events of his "Faith in America" ​​tour in Florida and Arizona amid a rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases in both states.

"Vice President Pence will no longer participate in campaign events in Arizona and Florida this week," a spokesman close to Pence told Fox News on Saturday. "This is related to the increased number of coronaviruses in those states."

Pence will reportedly travel to Florida, Arizona and Texas next week to meet with governors and assess the situation on the ground in those states experiencing spikes in coronavirus cases.

Pence's decision comes just hours after Florida reported a new record in daily coronavirus cases, marking him for the third time this week that a new record was broken.

FLORIDA PROHIBITS ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION IN BARS AS CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE AMONG MINOR DEMOGRAPHICS IN THE STATE

The Florida Department of Health reported more than 9,500 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, beating Friday's record in nearly 9,000 new cases.

The White House Task Force released its first report in two months on Friday, where Pence was asked if he saw a correlation with states that saw record peaks and states that chose to reopen their economies early, including Florida, Arizona. and Texas.

"I think there will be a temptation for people to see these Sunbelt states that have been reopening and putting people to work again and suggest that the reopening has to do with what we are seeing in the last week or so," Pence said.

"But frankly, in the case of each of these states, they reopened, in some cases, almost two months ago."

ARIZONA AG TELLS THE CHURCH TO STOP CLAIMING IT MAY "PURIFY" THE AIR OF CORONAVIRUSES

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the new cases reported in the past two weeks have an average age of 33, 34 and 35 years.

Health officials believe that younger demographic groups have responded irresponsibly to the reopening of the state by visiting bars, without wearing face covers and ignoring social distance measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Community broadcasting is being driven by the 18- to 35-year-old group," DeSantis said during a press conference on Friday.

In response to this disclosure, the state's alcohol regulatory agency suspended in-person alcohol consumption in bars across the state and said in a tweet: “Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspends local alcohol consumption. in bars across the state. "

David Spunt and Kellianne Jones of Fox News contributed to this report.