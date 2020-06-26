Pence pressed on the wisdom of holding campaign events amid a resurgent pandemic

Like those health experts, including Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci: Observed, Pence characterized attending a rally as a personal decision that the government could not prevent.

"Freedom of expression, the right to assemble peacefully is enshrined in the United States Constitution," Pence said when asked, during the White House coronavirus task force's first public meeting in two months, why He and President Donald Trump went ahead with campaign events.

"We have elections this fall," said Pence. "And President Trump and I believe that by taking the appropriate steps [we create evidence at recent events] and giving people the best advice we have, we still want to give people the freedom to participate in the political process. And we respect that ".

Pence's response illustrated the huge gap between what the Trump administration recommends amid a unique health crisis in a generation and what Trump himself is actually doing. As experts like Fauci and Birx encouraged Americans to listen to the federal government's recommendations on social distancing and wearing masks, Pence sought to frame the debate as a personal option.

"I think it is really important that we recognize the importance of freedom and personal responsibility for this whole equation," he said.

However, Trump has shown little willingness to make those decisions himself, either by refusing to wear a mask in public or by insisting on calling mass demonstrations where social distancing is impossible.

Trump himself did not attend Friday's working group briefing, which took place at the Washington headquarters of the Department of Health and Human Services instead of the White House briefing room.

Instead, in the middle of the briefing, Trump tweeted about attempts to tear down statues and monuments, an issue on which he has mounted a major administration response, even while largely remaining in the background about the coronavirus.

Pence, whom Trump commissioned in February to lead the coronavirus response, sought to balance the reality of record levels of positive tests with an optimistic view of how the administration has handled the pandemic.

He said he would travel next week to Texas, Florida and Arizona, states where the virus is emerging. And he recognized that the country "still has work to do."

But he insisted that an increase in cases could be explained in part by expanded evidence, an explanation Trump has taken advantage of as he tries to explain why the virus is still in full swing.

"One way or another, the volume of new cases coming in is a reflection of great success in expanding the evidence across the country," Pence said.

As cases skyrocketed in Oklahoma, Trump held a campaign rally last weekend in Tulsa, though turnout was dramatically lower than initially anticipated by the campaign and the president himself. Some of Trump's advisers later privately acknowledged that even some of Trump's supporters remain wary of attending major events amid the ongoing pandemic.

Still, in the week following the rally, it has emerged that several campaign staff members who worked at the event tested positive for coronavirus. Dozens of United States Secret Service staff members were ordered to quarantine. And some campaign staff members have also been quarantined.

Meanwhile, Trump has insisted on returning to normal after a prolonged period of confinement that caused an economic depression. Despite the fact that cases are starting to increase, Trump has ruled out closing business again and says he believes the economy will increase in the third quarter.

After the demonstration in Tulsa, Trump spoke at an event for young sympathizers in Arizona, one of the states that is seeing the coronavirus emerge, where approximately 3,000 people crowded into a megachurch without social distancing and few assistants with masks.

Pence said Friday that Americans have the right to choose to attend campaign rallies, with large crowds and little capacity for social distance.

"Even in a health crisis, the American people do not lose our constitutional rights," he said. "And by working with state officials as we did in Oklahoma, as we did in Arizona, we are creating environments where people can choose to participate in the political process. And we will continue to do so."

However, few similar events are happening outside of the Trump campaign, as concerts and sports seasons remain on hold.

At Friday's briefing, Pence arrived with his face uncovered even when other members of the task force were wearing masks. Unlike Trump, Pence has worn a mask during his travels around the country, including Thursday in Ohio.

When asked if he was concerned that wearing masks had become too political, Pence objected.

"The first principle is that people should listen to their state and local authorities," said Pence.