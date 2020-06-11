Pence removes a tweet showing that Trump campaign staff do not wear face masks or social distancing







"I stopped by to see the great men and women of Team Trump-Pence today!" the tweet reads. "Thanks for all the hard work, keep it up!"

The message was accompanied by a photo of Pence and campaign staff giving a sign of approval.

The photo appeared to be from the campaign's Arlington, Va., Office. Pence was not scheduled to travel Wednesday and had no public events on her schedule. In the photo, no one, including the vice president, appeared to be wearing a face mask, and the group far exceeded the 10-person meeting limit described in Virginia's phase one coronavirus guidelines.

Health experts have long warned that lack of social distancing could lead to a second spike in the virus. Nationwide, more than 1.9 million people have been infected with the virus and more than 112,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Many states have loosened the restrictions that have been in place since March. But without the vaccine and more people flocking to public places and national protests, experts warn that the high rates of cases seen in the spring may return. Pence drew considerable scrutiny in April when he visited the Mayo Clinic medical facilities without a mask, a move he later admitted was wrong. The clinic had briefed Pence's team in the days leading up to his trip about his policy requiring face masks, said a person involved in planning the visit to CNN. When Pence and the team, including reporters, arrived at the clinic, facility staff had masks available for the group, including Pence. During the tour, the rest of the entourage wore masks, except Pence. The person said that when the clinic told the White House about the policy, it was unclear whether the vice president would wear a mask. Citing how often he was tested for the virus, Pence later said during a Fox News town hall: "I didn't think it was necessary, but I should have worn the mask at the Mayo Clinic."





