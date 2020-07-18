Pence Says Lewis's "Decades of Public Service Changed America Forever"

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence called Representative John Lewis a "great man whose courage and decades of public service changed America forever."

"John Lewis will be remembered as a giant in the civil rights movement, whose selflessness and conviction made our nation a more perfect union and his example will inspire generations of Americans," the statement said.

Pence also talks about crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge with Lewis on the 45th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

"While John Lewis will be correctly remembered as an icon of the civil rights movement, he was also a colleague and friend to me. Even when we differed, John was always unfailingly kind and my family and I will never forget the privilege of crossing the Edmund Bridge Pettus at his side on the 45th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, "he said.