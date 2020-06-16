Pence tries to declare the coronavirus as Trump pushes for reopening and campaign

"We may have ended the pandemic, but the pandemic is not over with us," Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, said during a STAT conversation on Tuesday.

"It makes sense why so many Americans feel like we're done and feel some apathy," he said.

Jha said it comes down to three things.

"First of all, they were told that if we close and really double the curve, that we will, the worst will pass and everything will turn out well," he said.

Second, the first data and models "seemed to imply that the virus would suddenly disappear in June, July, and August." But that is not likely.

And thirdly, Jha said the Americans got over it because of "the communication from our president, who has clearly made progress."

"The reality is that the virus is with us. The reality is that the first wave only hit a small number of places, it is now reaching anywhere else. It is reaching a county, city, or state near you." Jha said.

Pence makes the case

On Monday, Pence urged governors to consider increasing evidence to increase cases. And on Tuesday, he wrote an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal claiming that "there is no second wave" of coronavirus. Pence also traveled to Iowa on Tuesday, where he had lunch at a local restaurant with Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and made comments at Winnebago Industries promoting the "recovery" of the United States.

In the restaurant, neither Pence nor Reynolds, neither the restaurant owner nor the customers wore a mask, and he did not practice social distancing while greeting the diners. Pence also openly scoffed at the patterns of social estrangement last week with a trip to the Trump campaign headquarters, posting a deleted photo since then with a large group of tightly packed campaign staff, none of whom wore masks.

Pence attributed an increase in US coronavirus cases. USA To an increase in testing during a Monday call with the nation's governors. But those comments came in the context of an extensive conversation between Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and Dr. Deborah Birx about the increase in cases that were not attributed to the increased evidence.

"I encourage you all, as we talk about these things, be sure to explain to your citizens the extent of the increase in testing and in that, in most cases where we are seeing an increasing marginal number, that is more a result of the work extraordinary he's doing, expanding the evidence using that public-private partnership that the president forged months ago, "Pence told the governors, according to the audio of the call obtained by CNN.

It is likely that increasing the number of tests will find more cases. Another key figure is the rate of positive tests: if it is high or growing, it indicates that a community is not doing the necessary tests to identify and isolate cases, which can delay an outbreak. While overall state case numbers or positivity rates may appear stable or improved, more specific data is required for particular communities to understand where outbreaks are occurring and at risk of growth.

Pence also said in the call that there are specific areas where there has been "some increase in cases that is not necessarily fully explained by an increase in testing," noting the areas in North Carolina, California and Arizona, where, he said, CDC has redeployed additional staff.

Azar noted concerns about rising trends in positive tests in certain areas.

"We have been concerned to see the data shown in many states, increase case trends, but increase positive evidence trends … that leads us to dive deep into the data at the county level, and reveals that we they have problems in certain counties in the states, "Azar said.

"My message would be simply as governors, you can't just look at the data at the state level to feel like you're in a good position, you have to get to the county level because that's where you're going to see if you're facing a real outbreak scenario that It could be meat packing, nursing homes and it could be from another source, "he added.

Birx explained that due to increased testing, more cases, including asymptomatic and presymptomatic cases, are being found in the community, rather than in hospitals.

"So, I am never discouraged that the case numbers will increase when the test positivity rate is decreasing. It really is an extraordinary job that you are doing and I think you should commend you for that. We have isolated counties, and will only mention a couple of them, "he said.

Birx said Wake County, North Carolina, and Mecklenburg County, where the Republican National Convention was scheduled for later this summer, were experiencing increased positivity.

& # 39; Such panic is exaggerated & # 39;

And in the Wall Street Journal, Pence blamed the media for inciting "panic" over a second wave of coronavirus.

"In the past few days, the media has raised alarm bells for a 'second wave' of coronavirus infections. Such a panic is exaggerated. Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the courage and compassion of the people American, our public health system is much stronger than it was four months ago, and we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy, "Pence wrote, citing expanded testing, production of supplies, and medical research.

Hundreds of Americans continue to die of coronavirus every day, and many public health experts, including the administration's own experts, predict a second wave.

The latest coronavirus forecast from the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics takes seasonality predictions into account. The institute's model has been frequently cited by the White House.

Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment, said "seasonality will be a big driver of the second wave," we believe, during a briefing last week describing a model of death toll that since then it has increased.

"The increase in daily deaths really begins to gain more momentum from mid-September onward," said Murray.

And Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US warned of the importance of the flu shot in the context of a second wave earlier this month, and said at a House Appropriations Committee hearing: "If a second wave of the coronavirus hits when the Flu season is underway, it could really stress hospitals. "

Pence touts about 500,000 tests performed each day, and 23 million tests total, in the op-ed, though that's far less than what experts say is necessary. He also stated that the United States "is on track to have a viable vaccine by the fall," although Dr. Anthony Fauci has suggested that the deadline is too soon.

During an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer last week, Fauci expressed confidence that one trial will have amassed a large number of subjects and there will be an answer on whether it works "by the end of the year."

But he warned: "There is never a guarantee that a vaccine, and we have multiple candidates, it is not just one, it will be safe and effective."

After crucial weeks when the president downplayed the coronavirus earlier this year and actively lied to Americans about its potential impact, wasting time as the virus spread to the United States. In the US, the administration halted CDC's key efforts to mount a coordinated response to the pandemic.

However, Pence on Tuesday blamed the media, which have tried to provide information from those experts to the American people, out of fear.

"The media has tried to scare the American people every step of the way, and these grim predictions of a second wave are no different," Pence wrote.

It targets an administration that is taking political considerations before public health.

Trump and Pence will hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, later this week, where social distancing will be unlikely and masks will be optional.

"It really is time, Ainsley, for us to start this campaign. The president wants to be out, he wants to connect with our supporters. Literally over a million people have signed up to try to get the opportunity to attend the meeting." Pence said during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday.

"Freedom of expression, the right to assemble peacefully is enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution and the President and I are very confident that we will be able to restart these rallies to tell the story of what the President has done in depth these times without precedents, but also in the last three and a half years, "he continued.