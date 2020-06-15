Penguin CBD takes "Cool" to a new level with oil, jelly beans, more

It is not easy to stay cool. And we don't just mean that literally, despite rising temperatures across the country as we move into the summer. It has been a stressful time for everyone and many people simply seek relief and relaxation.

That's where CBD Penguin is trying to make a difference Penguin offers a variety of premium CBD products at affordable prices. Their line includes everything from delicious CBD oil (available in flavors such as strawberry, mint, citrus, and cookies and cream) for gummies, capsules and topical cream.

The flightless bird that gives the company its name isn't just a cute pet to slap the pack. Founder Deep Patel, a 21-year-old serial entrepreneur, sees the penguin's endearing personality as an inspiration to the spirit of the brand.

"Everyone knows them as these funny little animals, but they are actually quite tough and tough," says Patel. “They face some of the most inhospitable conditions imaginable, yet remain calm under pressure. They stick together and thrive no matter what challenge comes their way. They are like little superheroes. I think we could all benefit from feeling this way. "

Despite his young age, Deep Patel has made an impressive name for himself as an entrepreneur and marketer. He has launched several successful startups and has helped multi-billion dollar companies like A.T. Kearney with marketing for younger clients. Patel attributes his business knowledge to a variety of sources, from the lessons his father passed on to him early in life, to the words that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared when Patel interviewed him as a teenager.

"When I asked Mark Cuban what a child like me could do to get started, he said the following: 'Start today.' Go out there and start honing the skills and habits you need, as soon as possible. Even if you don't start your Own business right away, will vastly improve the quality of your life."

We are so confident in the quality of our products and their ability to help people that we offer a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee or money back, even if you have already used the product. – Deep Patel

Penguin is a testament to Patel's work ethic. The company runs with a "seed for sale" philosophy, with all facets of production carried out with care and attention to detail. They start with naturally grown, pesticide-free hemp grown on their Oregon farms using organic practices. Then they use a clean CO2Process to create a broad spectrum extract containing beneficial cannabinoids without any trace of THC.

However, Patel understands that some people still hesitate to try CBD. He acknowledges that the CBD market right now is awash with cheap products made with questionable ingredients. To combat this trend, Penguin ensures that all of its products are fully laboratory tested By independent parties before batches are shipped to ensure their safety, potency and purity.

Learn more about Penguin CBD and how to buy its products.here.