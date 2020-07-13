Penguins voluntarily sideline 9 players when NHL camps open

The Pittsburgh Penguins opened training camp Monday after voluntarily sidelining nine players who may have had secondary exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Penguins did not reveal which players were detained as a precaution. The NHL has banned teams from disclosing information about injuries or illnesses as a way to protect the privacy of players.

The players in question were potentially exposed to a person who had contact with a person who tested positive. Players will not be allowed to practice until they are deemed safe after the results of additional tests based on NHL protocols.

All teams opened camps Monday in preparation for the playoffs for 24 NHL teams, scheduled to open in two central cities, Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on August 1. Players had until Monday night to choose to exit the competition without penalty.

The Penguins are the fifth seeded team in the Eastern Conference and are slated to face the Montreal Canadiens, seeded in the twelfth, in a series of five qualifying rounds in Toronto.