Penn Badgley, co-star of & # 39; You & # 39; by Chris D & # 39; Elia, on the comedian's sexual harassment allegations: "It's very disturbing"

Another of Chris D & # 39; Elia's co-stars is speaking in response to the sexual harassment allegations brought against the comedian.

D & # 39; Elia, 40, has been the subject of several sexual harassment allegations recently, some of the accusers were even minors at the time of their alleged encounters.

Last year, the comedian appeared in a series of episodes of the drama series "You," in which he played a pedophile. Now, Penn Badgley, star of the show, has spoken out about the allegations.

“The idea that a program like ours is, unknowingly, a haven for abusive people is disturbing. It's very disturbing, "Badgley, 33, told the Los Angeles Times podcast" Can't Stop Watching. "

The actor revealed that after the allegations against D & # 39; Elia came to light, the producers of "You" contacted Jenna Ortega, who appeared on-screen with D & # 39; Elia "to make sure she felt safe. "

"I was very concerned about (the allegations). I am very concerned about that. I don't know Chris. I know that if there is one thing we should do at this age, it is to believe in women," added Badgley. "

The "You" star isn't the only D & # 39; Elia co-star to speak, as Whitney Cummings also addressed the allegations publicly.

"It took me a couple of days to process the information I learned about Chris," Cummings, 37, said online. "I am devastated and enraged by what I have read and learned."

Cummings considered that D & # 39; Elia's behavior was "predatory" and promised not to remain "silent" about such "abuse of power" in the future.