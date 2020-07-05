Penn State is tracking those in contact with a 21-year-old student who died of complications from Covid-19.

"This young man had a remarkable spirit and was well loved. I know that our entire campus community sends our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they mourn this unthinkable loss. It is a moving reminder that none of us is immune to the worst consequences of this virus. "
The news comes as universities across the country are grappling with plans to safely reopen in the fall, while coronavirus cases in the US are currently rising sharply. Penn State has announced that students will be able to return.
Garcia, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, was a member of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences and is the first coronavirus-related student. death, the university said in a statement.
He lived off campus but near the university and came home when he started to feel bad, the university said. He was tested for the virus on June 20 and died 10 days later.
Penn State is now in touch to locate anyone who has been close to Garcia while he was ill.
"As we mourn Juan's loss and offer support to his family and friends, I hope we all honor his memory by taking every precaution to help slow the spread of the virus and keep us and others safe and healthy." Robin Oliver-Veronesi, the principal director of the University Health Services.
"While each of our risk levels is different, this virus has shown that it can have devastating effects even on those who are younger."
Both students and employees will return to campus in phases, the university said, and health measures will be implemented "including wearing masks and social distancing."
There will also be a test and follow-up program for contacts in operation and Penn State said it will hire additional employees to help all campuses.
"The University is also building capacity to isolate and quarantine affected people, including supporting isolated people, to facilitate adequate medical care," he said.