Penn State is tracking those in contact with a 21-year-old student who died of complications from Covid-19.





"We are deeply saddened to learn about Juan's untimely death during this pandemic," Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said in a statement.

"This young man had a remarkable spirit and was well loved. I know that our entire campus community sends our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they mourn this unthinkable loss. It is a moving reminder that none of us is immune to the worst consequences of this virus. "

The news comes as universities across the country are grappling with plans to safely reopen in the fall, while coronavirus cases in the US are currently rising sharply. Penn State has announced that students will be able to return.

Garcia, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, was a member of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences and is the first coronavirus-related student. death, the university said in a statement.