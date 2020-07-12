Pennsylvania boy, 13, accused of killing a little brother during & # 39; cops and robbers & # 39;

Pennsylvania state police arrested a 13-year-old boy after they said he became angry with his 9-year-old brother during a game of police and thieves and fatally shot him with a weapon that belonged to his father, according to reports.

Soldiers responded to the shooting around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Waynesboro, in the southern part of the state.

The youngest boy died after being shot in the head, Harrisburg Patriot-News reported. It was not identified.

The oldest was charged as an adult with criminal murder and aggravated assault, according to the newspaper.

Online court records said Brayden Leroy Wright was being held without bond.

"Reason for the action on bond: The defendant shot his 9-year-old brother," says Brayden's court record. He will turn 14 in October, court records show.

His next court date is Monday.

The Patriot-News quoted the arrest affidavit as saying that Wright told police that he pulled one of his father's weapons from the console on the couch because he wanted to play cops and robbers.

Soldier Erica Polcha wrote in the affidavit that Wright told officers that his brother was lying on the couch, watching videos on a cell phone.

She said the 13-year-old boy "also reported that he pressed the barrel of the gun to the left back of the victim's head and pulled the trigger," according to the newspaper. “(He) related that he did this because the victim was not complying with his orders while playing police and thieves. He admitted being angry at the victim for not listening to him. "

The weapon was a 9mm pistol, according to the Waynesboro Record-Herald.

The boy's father told police he kept that pistol and another 9mm pistol in the house to protect himself, according to the newspaper.