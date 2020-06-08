Pennsylvania County Tracks At Least 12 Coronavirus Cases in Jersey Shore







"This is exactly the reason why we cannot let our guard down now, even if it feels 'safe' to be on the beach," said county health department director Dr. David Damsker, in the statement.

"An unfortunate exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases in the future. We want everyone to enjoy the warmer weather and have fun, but keep in mind that COVID is still circulating in the community at reference levels."

There will likely be additional infections among family members of the new cases, Damsker added.

The 12 people self-isolate at home and experience "mild symptoms," county spokesman Larry King told CNN. It is unclear if all 12 had attended the same meetings as the New Jersey resident, he said.