Pennsylvania County Tracks At Least 12 Coronavirus Cases in Jersey Shore

"This is exactly the reason why we cannot let our guard down now, even if it feels 'safe' to be on the beach," said county health department director Dr. David Damsker, in the statement.
"An unfortunate exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases in the future. We want everyone to enjoy the warmer weather and have fun, but keep in mind that COVID is still circulating in the community at reference levels."
There will likely be additional infections among family members of the new cases, Damsker added.
The 12 people self-isolate at home and experience "mild symptoms," county spokesman Larry King told CNN. It is unclear if all 12 had attended the same meetings as the New Jersey resident, he said.
Bucks County reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, 11 of which were traced back to the New Jersey resident. Health officials also tracked down an additional case that had been reported on Friday.
CNN was unable to immediately contact the New Jersey Department of Health or Murphy's office for comment.
According to the health department, so far 5,000 residents have tested positive for the virus in Bucks County.
Statewide, there were 701 new cases of Covid-19 and 45 deaths reported Saturday, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There have been 75,086 confirmed cases and 5,931 virus-related deaths in total as of Saturday.
Meanwhile, New Jersey reported 864 new cases and 79 new deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to at least 163,336 cases and 12,049 deaths.