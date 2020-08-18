pennsylvania-high-court-asked-to-provide-‘extraordinary’-help-in-vote-by-mail-cases

(CNN) The Pennsylvania state Supreme Court is considering whether it should step in immediately to set how Pennsylvanians cast ballots in the November election and end nearly all related court challenges, as state officials say they fear chaos this fall.

The battleground state’s secretary of the commonwealth went to the high court on Sunday for “extraordinary” help to end confusion and various ongoing court cases that have put elections officials, Democratic interest groups and the Trump campaign at odds largely about how to conduct mail-in voting in the swing state that’s key to both parties.

If court cases continue before trial judges through August, they’ll “sow confusion” with voters and election workers, lawyers for Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, wrote.

“There is simply insufficient time to litigate these novel constitutional and statutory issues of statewide importance twice,” Boockvar’s unusual court filing said, citing multiple court cases where Democratic groups and the Trump campaign have separately sued to set balloting procedures. “Both voters and election officials need clarity on these critical election issues as soon as possible.”

The state executive said it wants the court to set 8 p.m. on Election Day as the deadline for voters to mail ballots, and for county officials to have three days after Election Day to count them. The state also wants county boards to decide drop-off locations for mail-in ballots, that ballots sent without a second privacy envelope to be counted, and that poll watchers must live in the county where they will work on election day.