Pennsylvania man accused of kidnapping missing Amish woman; the police believe that she & # 39; was hurt & # 39;

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of an Amish woman three weeks ago, according to authorities.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said in a press release that Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise, was arrested Friday and charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor felony imprisonment in pursuit of Linda Stoltzfoos, of 18 years.

Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21, when she was last seen walking home from the church in the Bird-in-Hand area, located east of Lancaster.

"Investigators are actively seeking and working to determine what happened to Stoltzfoos after she was kidnapped," the district attorney's office said Saturday. "Investigators have reason to believe that Stoltzfoos was harmed after her kidnapping."

ADOLESCENT AMISH MISSING RURAL PENNSYLVANIA AFTER RELIGIOUS SERVICE

Smoker was arrested Friday night at his job and tried Saturday morning on both counts. At his appearance, a judge made the 34-year-old man ineligible for bail, citing the nature of the charges and the ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors said Friday night investigators searched a rural location in Ronks, where they believe Stoltzfoos may have been kidnapped.

"Investigators found clothing believed to belong to Stoltzfoos buried in a wooded area," the prosecutor's office said.

The smoker's vehicle, a red Kia Rio sedan with a "distinctive spoiler" and a "LCM" decal in the trunk were seen parked in the rural area on June 23, according to police.

The 34-year-old man became a person of interest in the investigation after police said he received information about a red / orange vehicle seen in the Gap area on the afternoon of the Stoltzfoos kidnapping.

Multiple witnesses in that area also told authorities that they saw an Amish woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a man.

"The driver and vehicle witness descriptions are consistent with Smoker and his vehicle," authorities said.

Investigators also revealed that they obtained and viewed enhanced surveillance videos by FBI forensic technicians showing the Stoltzfoos kidnapping on Beechdale Road, where she would have been walking back from the church.

THE KANSAS FATHER JAILED AFTER THE POLICE FIND THE BODY OF A 3-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER: REPORTS

"That video shows a red Kia Rio involved in the kidnapping," the prosecutor's office said.

The 18-year-old's father reported his disappearance when he did not return from a youth group until the night of June 21. The researchers confirmed that Stoltzfoos did not make it to that social gathering.

"The police found nothing to indicate that Stoltzfoos was unhappy and wanted to leave his community," authorities said.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department is being assisted by multiple agencies in its investigation into the disappearance of the Amish woman, including the FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

On Friday, the FBI offered a reward of up to $ 10,000 for information leading to his recovery.

Stoltzfoos has brown hair and blue eyes, and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 125 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a brown dress, white apron, and black head.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators are asking anyone who has seen Smoker, or his red Kia Rio sedan, around the time Stoltzfoos was kidnapped, and in the days that followed, to contact police at 717-291-4676.

Stephanie Pagones of Fox News contributed to this report.