Pennsylvania man planted Molotov cocktails in downtown square amid protests: DOJ

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly leaving a backpack full of Molotov cocktails in a bush in front of protests in downtown Pittsburgh, authorities said Saturday.

Matthew Michanowicz, 52, faces federal charges after he was caught on surveillance video placing the military-style backpack at PNC Plaza, according to a complaint by the United States District Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania. .

Authorities said Michanowicz visited the city center by bicycle to observe the "aftermath" of the riots. They added that during the interrogation, he allegedly admitted to being the person represented in the video photographs, but denied possessing the bag or knowing its contents.

"Once again, we see that certain participants in the Pittsburgh protests were only present to serve as agitators and incite violence. Let's call them what they are: criminals. They have no intention of peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights; they are only seeking to incite and destroy, "said US Attorney Scott Brady.

Officers from the Pittsburgh Police Office (PBP) were called to the plaza last Monday after security officers reported a suspicious bag next to a bike rack under some trees, according to the complaint. He added that officers allegedly found three devices and an unpleasant odor before calling the PBP Bomb Squad, which uncovered three suspected "homemade Molotov cocktails."

They were described as "used OC vapor grenades" filled with a flammable liquid and wicks that were held in place by what appeared to be "spray foam insulation," according to the complaint. He added that liquid was allegedly leaking from one or more of the devices.

ATF officers later found 10 more camouflage backpacks at the Michanowicz home, along with fuses, spray foam insulation and flammable liquid, according to the complaint.

The federal charge comes amid continued protests and tensions between protesters and police following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. A couple of attorneys have also been accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a New York City police vehicle on May 30. .

Michanowicz faces a federal charge of illegal possession of a destructive device. He carries a maximum potential sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $ 250,000, the complaint added.