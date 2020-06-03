Pennsylvania man who allegedly attacked police in George Floyd's protest tested positive for coronavirus: judge

A Pennsylvania man who was arrested Monday night for allegedly throwing objects at police officers during a protest over the death of George Floyd admitted to hire the coronavirusofficials said.

Julio Torres, 22, of East Lampeter Township, revealed his positive status for COVID-19 during his appearance.

"During the arraignment, it was discovered that [Torres] tested positive, was told to self-quarantine, and chose to attend or participate in the protest without adequate social distancing, without an appropriate face mask, and has put himself at risk to other people, the public who were peacefully participating in the protest and law enforcement, "Lancaster County Chief Judge David Ashworth said, according to Lancaster Online.

"I am very concerned that the public and the police have been put at risk," he added.

Ashworth said Torres told the district judge and prison staff that he had contracted the virus. Authorities have yet to confirm that it tested positive. It was unclear whether anyone else, protesters or police, had contracted the virus.

Authorities said Torres attended a protest Monday night with 250 other people. He was arrested after confronting police officers and throwing objects in his direction, the news reported. He fled the police and allegedly kicked an officer in the head once he was caught and hit another with the head.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is charged with aggravated assault, resistance to arrest, and disorderly conduct, among other criminal charges, according to court records. He is being held in the Lancaster County Jail on $ 25,000 bail. Inmates inmates at the facility are under quarantine, a prison spokesperson told the media.

Public health officials have expressed concern about a second wave COVID-19 Amid protests across the country about Floyd's death as thousands continue to defy curfews, as well as social distancing and quarantine, to speak out against racism and police brutality.