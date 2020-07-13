Pennsylvania Police Poll Video of Police Kneeling on Neck

Allentown, Pennsylvania police are investigating video footage that appears to show a department officer kneeling on the neck of a man during an arrest Saturday night.

The images, filmed by a passerby and shared on Facebook by the Black Lives Matter group in Lehigh Valley, show three officers detaining the man outside the Sacred Heart Campus of St. Luke's Hospital.

An officer is shown in the 26-second clip using his elbow to hold the man before placing his knee around his neck, a move reminiscent of the one that killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a statement announcing the investigation, Allentown police said the man in the video was seen by police officers staggering and vomiting outside the hospital emergency room.

The officers, who had been in the hospital on an unrelated matter, tried to interact with the man, but he yelled at them and spat on them, police said.

The statement released by police said the man "was not in compliance, which required officers to contain him."

It is unclear how long the police officer had his knee on the man's neck.

The department recently released its use of force policy in response to the death of George Floyd, who was implicated by police, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 8 minutes.

Allentown Police Department policy prohibits neck restraints and chokes, and says officers should only use the amount of force necessary to control the situation.

The incident sparked a demonstration outside the Allentown police station on Saturday night, which was organized by the group that posted the video on Facebook.

Police said the man was treated at the hospital and released after the incident.

