Pennsylvania Summer Camp Counselor Tests COVID-19

A counselor at a sleep camp in Pennsylvania who cares for numerous New York children is infected with the coronavirus.

Camp Seneca Lake said it is delaying the opening of the children's camp for "a few days" as a health precautionary measure after the employee tested positive for COVID-19 during staff orientation.

New York parents who want to send their children to a sleeping camp must send them to an out-of-state facility this summer because Governor Andrew Cuomo and Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker have banned the opening of camps in the Empire. State as too risky given the COVID-19 crisis.

A group of Jewish field operators has sued Cuomo over the ban.

"We wanted to inform you of a situation that took place at the camp because of the guidance of the staff," Camp Seneca Lake said in a "Dear Parents" letter released on Friday.

“As you know, we have a process where all staff and campers must be tested [for COVID-19] and the results must be approved in our office before they are allowed into the camp.

“All staff who arrived this week had negative results and were allowed to attend the orientation.

"Upon arrival, we tested the staff again and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus when we got the results last night."

The letter continued: “They immediately put him in solitary confinement and sent him home this morning.

"This staff member had no signs of being ill, but we have quarantined any other staff member who has come into contact with him and will be testing them again in a few days."

The camp will open next Tuesday for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and Wednesday for older children.

A source familiar with the situation said the counselor had come from Miami to work at the camp.

In the letter to the parents, Seneca downplayed the positive test from a staff member, who has since left the grounds, and assured them that he has a system to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the camp.

“We configure this process to be prepared for a situation like this and all protocols are followed accordingly.

"As it is the weekend of July 4, the results of these new tests will not be available until this Monday night. As a result of this, unfortunately, we will have to delay the start date of the camp by a few days, as we want Be overly cautious and be absolutely clear that anyone who has been in contact with this staff member returns negative.

"We have been in close contact with the Health Board and informed them of our plan."

But a source familiar with the situation asked why Camp Seneca is not closing, or at least quarantining, counselors who were exposed to infected staff for at least 14 days.

Many Orthodox Jewish parents send their children to Camp Seneca Lake camp, a source said.