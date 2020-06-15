Penny Lane, made famous by The Beatles, "in danger of being renamed" if the alleged bond of slavery is proven, says an official

Penny Lane, the road in Liverpool that gained worldwide recognition after The Beatles wrote a song about it, is now "in danger of being renamed" if its title can be shown to be linked to a slave trader, says local politician. .

Steve Rotherham, the mayor of the Liverpool city region, issued the warning to Sky News on Monday when a debate erupted over the origins of the Penny Lane name.

One of the road signs was erased Friday with the word "RACIST" spray-painted next to it in an apparent reference to James Penny, a Liverpool-based slave trader, who the BBC said defended the practice during an investigation. parliamentary in the late 1700s.

But the city's International Slavery Museum tells Sky News that claims that Penny Lane is named after James Penny "are inconclusive."

"If it is as a direct consequence of that road being called Penny Lane because of James Penny, then that needs to be investigated," Rotherham told the station. "Something has to happen and I would say that that sign and that path may be in danger of being renamed."

However, Rotherham added that "there is no evidence that this is the case."

He suggested that Penny Lane got its name from a highway toll that was once paid in pennies, according to Sky News.

As for the definitive origin of the road's name, the International Slavery Museum, which reportedly has Penny Lane on display in streets with slavery-related names, says it is "conducting an active investigation into this particular issue. "

Across the UK, monuments of historical figures, and what they represent, have come under scrutiny and review in the past few weeks after the death of George Floyd, a man from Minneapolis, Minnesota, who died on May 25 while he was in police custody.