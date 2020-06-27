Pentagon announces plans for July 4 despite concerns over coronavirus

The Pentagon has announced that the July 4, 2020 celebrations will be a salute to the American Revolution with flyovers in cities critical to the Revolutionary War.

"The highlight of this year's celebration will be our salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution," a Pentagon official told Fox News on Friday. "The overpasses will start in Boston and proceed to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore."

Then they will join the "Salute to America" ​​from the nation's capital.

"Secretary Esper approved a request from the Department of the Interior for support from the Department of Defense for the Salute to America 2020," said the spokesman. "DOD will provide aerial, musical, and ceremonial support for this year's celebration in Washington, D.C."

Democratic legislators from DC, Maryland and Virginia in the House and Senate, led by Representative Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, sent a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Home Secretary David Bernhardt requesting that the celebrations be held July 4th. outside this year, to save taxpayers money in light of the coronavirus.

Concerns about social distancing during the pandemic were cited in the letter.

"Given the number of people who would try to attend such an event, logistically it would be impossible to organize it safely," the letter said.

1,700 service men and women are expected to participate in the day's events, which will also include flyovers at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and Mount Vernon, George Washington's estate, in Virginia.

Several other cities that played a part of the American Revolution are also expected to have flyovers.

President Trump announced that Washington, D.C., will pay tribute to United States Independence Day and host the "2020 Salute to the United States" from the South Lawn of the White House.

"The overpasses provide an opportunity for the Defense Department to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the United States Armed Forces," the spokesperson told Fox News. "Flight hours are a sunk cost for the Department of Defense, and these planes and crews would use these hours to gain competition and training elsewhere if they weren't doing these flybys."

"DoD is proud to help celebrate the nation's 244th birthday. We are grateful for our nation's support in defending our country, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year," he added. the Pentagon spokesman.