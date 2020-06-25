Pentagon approves extension of military support to border but reduces troop levels

"Secretary Esper approved a request for assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and authorized the deployment of up to 4,000 Defense Department employees on the southern border, beginning in October," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell said in a release.
That marks a decrease from the current level of authorized troops of 5,500.
"This Defense Department support will come primarily from the National Guard," Mitchell added, saying the National Guard would be federalized while on this mission, which means they will be funded and commanded by the federal government.
The announcement comes at a time of tension between the Pentagon leadership and the White House after another controversial deployment of troops following protests across the country, sparked by the murder of George Floyd.
Pentagon officials emphasized that troops on the southern border would not carry out law enforcement missions.
"Tasks to be performed by military personnel include the same categories of support as are currently carried out along the border, including detection and monitoring, logistics and transportation support to United States Customs and Border Protection Military personnel will not participate directly in the civilian population. Law enforcement activities, "Mitchell said.
The current border deployment is approximately half of active duty and half of National Guard personnel.
Military forces have deployed concertina cables and other barriers, transported Customs and Border Protection personnel, and conducted mobile surveillance along the border.
The border operation has been a high priority for President Donald Trump and has been criticized by Democrats in Congress.
Trump first ordered the deployment of some 5,000 active-duty troops at the border in 2018 in response to the early arrival of a caravan of migrants from Central America. It had previously deployed 2,100 National Guard troops at the border in April of that year.