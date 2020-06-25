Pentagon approves extension of military support to border but reduces troop levels





"Secretary Esper approved a request for assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and authorized the deployment of up to 4,000 Defense Department employees on the southern border, beginning in October," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell said in a release.

That marks a decrease from the current level of authorized troops of 5,500.

"This Defense Department support will come primarily from the National Guard," Mitchell added, saying the National Guard would be federalized while on this mission, which means they will be funded and commanded by the federal government.

The announcement comes at a time of tension between the Pentagon leadership and the White House after another controversial deployment of troops following protests across the country, sparked by the murder of George Floyd.