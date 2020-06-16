Pentagon warns of Beijing "economic war", but Co-VID hiring shows holes in system

But even as the Defense Department works to improve security of supply, procurement experts warn that the Pentagon may not have the visibility required to examine or help protect the smallest companies in the chain. They say the job is getting tougher as the pandemic has expanded the definition of national security interests to include medical supplies. And they point to at least one Chinese-owned company that requested to bid on a Pentagon contract.

"We have to be very, very careful with the focused efforts that some of our adversaries have to really go through a kind of economic war with us, which has been going on for some time," said Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for the acquisition and the maintenance. reporters in April.

A defense official told CNN that "we are paying close attention to any indication that China is leveraging Covid-19 to take advantage of a situation where defense companies need capital more than ever."

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States protects against hostile countries that hijack companies that are strategically important to the United States. And a 2006 law banned US military use of Chinese-made military equipment, according to Bill Greenwalt, a member of the Atlantic Council and a former Pentagon official who specialized in acquisitions.

But the pandemic is changing the definition of national security concerns to include drugs, protective equipment, and medical supplies. "These are now national security needs and we probably should have been thinking long ago in biowar terms that we should have a reliable industrial base or set of trusted allies – the UK, or NATO allies, or Japan or Korea – in who you trust in that regard, "Greenwalt said.

Chinese-owned companies dominate the market for protective equipment and many drug components, and are already part of the Pentagon's medical supply chain.

The Pentagon has awarded a contract for pandemic medical supplies to a company that then turned to a Chinese-owned subcontractor as a possible partner. The contract, part of an effort called the Jumpstart Project, is intended to accelerate the public health response when a coronavirus vaccine is available.

On May 12, the Pentagon and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a $ 138 million contract to ApiJect Systems America to coordinate the production of prefilled syringes in anticipation of a vaccine.

ApiJect then contacted a number of subcontractors, including Ritedose Corporation, a leading U.S. company in the field that was purchased by the Chinese entity Humanwell Group in 2017.

"We understand that ApiJect, to rapidly advance in achieving the Jumpstart Project goals, is reaching out to those country-based companies that can provide the necessary capacity (blow-fill-seal) – and The Ritedose Corporation is pleased to being one of these companies, "Ritedose CEO Jody Chastain told CNN.

Essential Devices

Chastain said that "although we have not come to any agreement or agreement with ApiJect, we would certainly be honored to do so and to have our company as part of this effort against COVID-19." Ritedose is described on the Humanwell website as "No. 1 in the manufacture of sterile blow-sealed unit dose (BFS) pharmaceuticals in the United States, with annual capacity reaching 1.8 billion in its state of the technique, South Carolina-based installation. "

When asked if he contacted Ritedose regarding his DoD contract, ApiJect director of media relations Steve Hofman told CNN that "in our role in serving public health in the face of the pandemic From Covid-19, we have contacted all national BFS-based companies that have the essential BFS capacity for our role in creating a domestic capacity to produce 100 million individual pre-filled syringes as vaccines and therapeutics become available. " .

The Chinese embassy did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.

Lt. Col. Mike Andrews said the Pentagon was aware that ApiJect is "conducting conversations with potential subcontractors, but has no reason to believe that ApiJect will not abide by the terms of its main contract when making subcontracting decisions. We will continue working closely with ApiJect to help provide these essential injection devices to the American people. "

Subcontractors complicate the challenge of securing the Pentagon's supply chain, Greenwalt said, since contractors often "don't have a good handle on what their third or fourth tier suppliers are using on their equipment."

The Pentagon has been offering tools to help small American companies defend against adverse investments, offering a webinar in late April for 300 companies on current regulations and tools to defend against unwanted bidders and investors. Much of the effort now stems from a program that started last year called the Trusted Capital Marketplace.

The Department of Defense is partnering with vetted venture capital firms and is conducting background checks with other government agencies to ensure transparency about where the funds originate and who may be behind the investments. It is particularly useful for small businesses and subcontractors who can manufacture sensitive components, but find it difficult to maintain the necessary capital during the virus crisis, the defense official said.

President Donald Trump's business adviser, Peter Navarro, published an opinion piece on June 7 with Fox News saying that China has exploited the pandemic to promote its strategic interests, prompting the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman to "Advising Navarro to stop playing his old trick of blaming guilt because it will only lead to further self-inflicted humiliation and further expose his nature as a habitual liar."

In Congress, concern has focused primarily on Chinese technology, where risks include "espionage and ill effects if these things don't work," Greenwalt said, there is a renewed focus on supply chain security for active ingredients. in medicines and protective equipment. Lawmakers are now looking for ways to ensure that the United States is not dependent on China, either.

Whether it is a missile guidance component or a vaccine, "the next problem is whether you want to increase in this area and it depends on one part of China and cannot increase," Greenwalt said.

Navarro recently told CNN that in the long term, especially if Trump wins re-election, the United States is likely to treat offshore supply chains as national security priorities and not simply as economic issues. "If we don't do it in the face of this crisis, we will have failed this country and all future generations of Americans," Navarro said.

Trump himself emphasized dominance of China's supply chain, saying on May 29 that "the pandemic has underscored the crucial importance of building economic independence in the United States and restoring our critical supply chains." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned United States allies again last week to "avoid China's economic dependency" and "protect its critical infrastructure" from China's influence.

& # 39; This is how China operates & # 39;

Pentagon officials are now also reaching out to other countries to discuss the risks.

"What worries me is the grim practices (mergers and acquisitions)," Lord told reporters. "We have talked a lot with other nations, particularly in Europe, and we see a lot of shell companies coming in where the final beneficiary ends up being one of our adversaries. I am particularly concerned about that."

Coping with China's economic pressure will require "multilateral cooperation and work with related democracies," said Martijn Rasser, a member of the Center for a New American Security.

He pointed to Europe as a concern, noting reports that China has threatened Germany and Denmark with economic consequences if they do not allow tech company Huawei, apparently a private company, to enter its markets. Beijing recently imposed 80.5% tariffs on Australian barley exports after Canberra called for an investigation into the origins of the pandemic. When China denied the measure was in retaliation, saying that after a two-year investigation it had confirmed that Australia's dumping had damaged its domestic industry, few took it literally.

Chad P. Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, noted Australia's experience with its barley export and said: "This is how China operates and everyone knows it."

Rasser said China could increase "all these coercive tactics" as economies struggle, "adding that" we do not want to be in a position where China can force us economically. "