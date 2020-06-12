Pentagon's top political candidate has a history of Islamophobic and offensive remarks

Brig retired from the army. General Anthony Tata, a frequent guest on Fox News and an ardent advocate of President Donald Trump, was nominated to become Assistant Secretary for Policy Defense.

If confirmed by the Senate, Tata would become the third-highest Pentagon official who oversees Defense Department policy, including his national security and defense strategy, nuclear deterrence and anti-missile defense policy, and the plans and policies of security cooperation. The chief policy officer also closely advises the defense secretary on national security and supports the Department of Defense's program and budget decisions.

Tata, in a radio appearance, speculated that the Iran deal was born out of Obama's "Islamic roots" in an attempt to "help the Iranians and the great Islamic state to crush Israel."

Tata also lashed out at leading Democratic politicians and the media on Twitter, such as California representatives Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi, who she said "have always been the same violent extremists." In another tweet Tata called Waters a "vicious race that harasses the racist." He used a hashtag in a different tweet that hinted that CNN presenter Don Lemon was on "the liberal plantation."

Tata's nomination by the White House on Thursday comes after the expulsion in February of Pentagon policy chief John Rood, who warned against withholding military aid to Ukraine last year, as the White House mobilizes to install loyal and prominent Trump advocates throughout the administration.

Tata is a regular advocate for the President and his political decisions, including Trump's intervention in the Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher war crimes case that forced Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer to resign.

Tata did not respond to a request for comment. A Pentagon spokeswoman referred questions about Tata to the White House. White House spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.

The retired general currently works as a senior adviser to the Department of Defense, and previously served 28 years in the Army before retiring in 2009. An Army investigation conducted in 2007 found that he committed adultery with at least two women, a crime under the Army law – and forged a legal document, according to The News and Observer. The Army refused to penalize Tata, and Tata provided his military records to the News and Observer, which showed excellent criticism of his mandate.

After his tenure in the Army, Tata worked as director of operations for the District of Columbia Public Schools district from 2009 to 2011 and later as superintendent of Wake County public schools in North Carolina from 2011 to 2012. Later, she served as the North Carolina transportation secretary. Tata is also the author of a dozen military adventure books and is best known for his "Threat" series.

He called Obama "Muslim" and "terrorist leader"

In 2018, Tata falsely claimed that Obama was a "Muslim" and a "terrorist" while on Twitter, writing "Obama normalized Islam for the United States."

After a Twitter user wrote that "Obama was not a supporter of terrorism," Tata answered "No, he was just a terrorist leader," he added in another tweet, "He gave $ 150B to the # 1 state sponsor of terror so they could destroy Israel."

The Obama administration did not give $ 150 billion to Iran. The deal, which was approved by six countries and the European Union, gave Iran access to its own frozen assets, and it's unclear how much those assets are worth.

In another Twitter engagement, Tata reiterated that Obama was a terrorist because of his dealings with Iran, noting that the only joke was that it was considered a conspiracy theory.

"I was joking! Of course it's not a conspiracy theory. It did more to harm the vital interests of the United States and help Islamic countries than any other president in history. The deal with Iran alone is more evidence. enough of his drive to subvert the national interests of the United States to Islam and a globalist agenda, "Tata wrote

In a follow-up tweet, Tata wrote Obama "is a Muslim who engaged other countries through corporate greed to support a regime (Mullahs) that sponsors hatred and violence against the West using money that the United States thawed or gave. He made no secret of his belief that a more America weak made a stronger world. " After a user said there was no evidence that Obama was a Muslim, Tata answered , "Apart from him saying yes, no".

Obama has written extensively about his Christian faith and has never claimed to be a Muslim.

Tata made similar comments about Obama while appearing on radio shows in 2017 and 2018.

During a 2018 radio appearance, Tata called Obama an anti-Semite who wanted to give Iran money so that the country could finance terrorist organizations, and that unlike Obama, Trump wanted to defeat ISIS.

"The reason Obama did that was because he wanted nothing to affect his nuclear deal with Iran because what he wanted was for Iran to be filled with cash so they could support Hezbollah and Hamas and their fight against Israel because Obama is anti-Semitic. "Tata said" Those were all the machinations of the Obama administration and gave birth to ISIS and also allowed what weapons of mass destruction to use in the Middle East. And so President Trump simply allows us to defeat ISIS now that Obama I didn't want it to happen. "

In a March 2017 radio appearance, Tata said Obama "did not really like Israel" and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and speculated that the Iran deal was born "more or less from (Obama's) Islamic roots. to help the Iranians and the great Islamic state to crush Israel. "

"I think President Obama really didn't like Israel and (I know) he disliked Netanyahu. I think this was partly, you know, rather because of his Islamic roots in helping the Iranians and the great Islamic state to crush Israel "Tata said on the radio. Show. "If he walks like a duck and talks like a duck, he is probably a duck. And that's what Obama did. He supported our enemies and the Islamic world, and weakened Netanyahu in Israel."

Democratic politicians attacked and CNN presenter

In addition to belittling Obama, Tata also criticized Democratic politicians who openly criticized Trump, including Waters and Pelosi in June 2018, after Waters called on people to confront and harass members of Trump's cabinet in response to the families that separated on the southern border.

Tata wrote that Waters and Pelosi, the chair of the Financial Services Committee and speaker of the House, respectively, "have always been the same violent extremists" and that Trump threatened their electoral prospects.

In another tweet from June 2018 Tata called Waters a "vicious race that harassed the racist and made his chops stoking the flames of the Los Angeles riots after the Rodney King incident. Doubtful he will change what has always worked for her and turned her billionaire. The media are afraid to touch her. " that third rail to continue. "

Tata also used a racist hashtag against CNN's Lemon. In April 2018, Tata tweeted her support for then-Fox News personalities Diamond and Silk as they demanded a retraction of Lemon after he played clips of the duo testifying in front of Congress.