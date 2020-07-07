People are buying second homes, but not just for vacations

To ease the feeling of being locked up, they took weekend trips to Connecticut and soon started looking at houses. In May, they bought a 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom house with a pool in Brookfield, Connecticut, for $ 675,000, far less than it would cost to buy a larger apartment in the Brooklyn neighborhood they still adore.

"We needed to get out of town for a while," said Lina Stillman. "It was a perfect storm. It was a health concern, combined with low [mortgage] interest rates, combined with the fact that we are working from home and it was getting ugly. But I'm not leaving Brooklyn entirely. That's impossible for me to do. "

So they kept the apartment they own in Brooklyn and are considering renting it short term. The Connecticut home is not so much a weekend escape for them, he said, but rather as a full-time alternative home.

"We thought it would make more sense to shop a little further and have nature and more space and have the best of both worlds," said Challie Stillman. And if you have to be in town for work, it's only an hour and a half by train.

If real estate activity in second-home areas around New York is an indication, the Stillmans are not alone. The coronavirus pandemic has not only pushed apartment-dwelling New Yorkers to seek more space and nature outside of the city, but has also freed them from their downtown jobsites when companies embraced remote work. . That has led to a phenomenon that Jonathan Miller, a real estate appraiser and consultant, calls "primary" homes.

"For the wealthy, instead of trading in town or getting a second seasonal home, it's an equal home," said Miller. "This is changing the way people think about a primary residence and we are seeing people lengthen the bond that connects work and home."

The emergence of life & # 39; coprimaria & # 39;

Miller said that a house in Connecticut, the Hudson Valley or the Hamptons can generally be used as a vacation home. But for the next year or so, many homeowners live in their second home, while an apartment in the city could be used as a place to stay for the few days of the month when they need to be in an office or meet with clients.

"You move into the Hudson Valley and once every two weeks, you have a two-hour trip," he said. "The rest of the time he travels from his room to his desk and goes to the refrigerator."

In New York City, contracts signed to buy a condo in June fell 74% from a year ago, according to a report by brokerage firm Douglas Elliman and appraiser Miller Samuel.

In the Hamptons, signed contracts increased 89% last month from a year earlier, according to the report.

For those who considered shopping in the Hamptons, the pandemic has pushed them, said Robert Nelson, executive director of sales for Brown Harris Stevens, making sales activity there energetic.

"Between $ 1 million and $ 2 million can find a decent home here, while in Manhattan it's a two-bedroom apartment," said Nelson.

Previously, buyers looked primarily at houses as an investment, now more than ever, the priority is to buy a house that they can use immediately.

Rents have been difficult to come by due to increased demand, Nelson said, but also because regular tenants have chosen to use their homes this year.

That has led some tenants to shop for themselves, Nelson said. "They don't want to be on the whim of others trying to find a place."

The rush to buy

Connie Strait, who has sold Connecticut real estate for 40 years, said she has never seen so much avalanche of buyers from other states as in the past two months. She says her business tripled and she can't help all callers to look at houses.

Its buyers come from New York and have money. One morning he received three calls about a million dollar coastal property. "That has never happened to me before."

This has made the market more competitive for the local families with whom he is working.

"You stop at a driveway, there are three cars out of state," he said. "They are defeated and they know, from the looks of it, that the home will quickly go above the asking price."

Inventory has slowly returned to the market, he said, but there have been three times as many houses that went into contract. This is leading to multiple offers on many houses, he said, with some buyers immediately bidding on the sale price and others who forgo a building inspection to attract a seller.

Shoppers are looking for similar things, said Strait, a home office where they can lock the door behind them and a patio so they can be outside. "Anything with a pool goes away immediately."

What remains to be seen, Miller said, is how long this effect will last. Most companies do not advertise that employees can work from home during the 5-10 year period in which most people make real estate decisions.

"Does the zeitgeist change the moment there is a vaccine?" Miller said. "Employers and employees saw the benefit of working remotely, but that doesn't suggest that it is completely that way, and there are many careers you must do in person."

What is clear now is that people will stay in places like the Hamptons long after Labor Day, Nelson said.

"Stations don't matter much anymore and we've all learned how Zoom works," he said.